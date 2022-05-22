Mets

5/22/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Mike Phillips

The New York Mets (27-15) played their fourth doubleheader of the month yesterday and secured a split against the Colorado Rockies (19-20). The offense was a bit of a disappointment for the Mets, who scored just eight runs in two games at Coors Field, and will look to get going as the teams wrap up their weekend set this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.52 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Walker delivered a solid effort in his last start, limiting the St. Louis Cardinals to three runs in five innings on Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 4-3. The Rockies will counter with lefty Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.38 ERA), who had his scheduled start yesterday pushed back a day. Gomber delivered a quality start against the Kansas City Royals last Sunday, giving up three runs in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Colorado lost 8-7.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Walker is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA in six career starts against the Rockies.

    Gomber has made one career start against the Mets, allowing two runs in eight innings at Citi Field last season to pick up the victory.

    Eduardo Escobar and Starling Marte will get the day off today. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh while Travis Jankowski mans right field and hits ninth.

    Kris Bryant (3 for 7, HR, 2 RBI) and Jose Iglesias (3 for 7, 2B) have done well against Walker in the past.

    The Mets have won their past 13 games after a loss, setting a franchise record in that department.

Topics  
Mets

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Related To Mets

Mets

Second Verse, Not Like The First

metstradamus  •  13h
Mets
First Of Firsts
metstradamus  •  17h
Mets
5/21/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies, Doubleheader Edition
Mike Phillips  •  May 21 2022
Mets
Go Get A Pete Alonso Mug For Charity
metstradamus  •  May 20 2022
Mets
You’ve Been Polarized
metstradamus  •  May 19 2022
Mets
5/19/22 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Mike Phillips  •  May 19 2022
Mets
Mad Rationalizing
metstradamus  •  May 18 2022
More Mets News