5/26/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Colorado Rockies

After two sluggish nights in Chicago, the New York Mets (26-25) finally had their bats break out. The Mets dropped a 10-spot on the Cubs to avoid a sweep at Wrigley Field and snap a two-game losing skid. Next up for the Mets is a trip to Denver to take on the struggling Colorado Rockies (22-29). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. at Coors Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.01 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer pitched well in his last start, tossing six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, but was stuck with a no-decision after the Mets’ bullpen blew a lead for him in the eighth inning. The Mets did rally to win that game 5-4. The Rockies will counter with young righty Connor Seabold (1-1, 5.97 ERA). Seabold was hit hard by the Texas Rangers on Sunday, giving up five runs in 3.2 innings to suffer his first loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio Coverage: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Rockies won two out of three against the Mets at Citi Field earlier this month. The Mets won two out of three against Colorado during their last trip to Coors Field last May. Scherzer is 2-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 12 career starts against the Rockies. Seabold has never faced the Mets before. Mark Canha will get the night off. Tommy Pham will start in left field and bat eighth. Charlie Blackmon (5 for 18, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Jurickson Profar (4 for 14, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have done well against Scherzer in the past.