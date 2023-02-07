5 NBA Players Who Could Be Dealt By NBA Trade Deadline

We are still in the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade that bolstered the roster of the Dallas Mavericks, but there is still a chance for some serious fireworks this week. The NBA Trade Deadline will be this coming Thursday at 3PM Eastern, and teams will be looking to add the final pieces to their potential playoff runs by working the phones.

Irving may be just the tip of the iceberg. There are other big names that are on the trade block and are susceptible to being used as trade bait this Thursday. Some names are bigger than others, but all are worth keeping an eye on.

5 Players Who Could Be Dealt By NBA Trade Deadline

Kyle Lowry

The Kyle Lowry project hasn’t exactly been wildly successful for the Miami Heat, and the team may be looking to move on before Thursday’s deadline. Lowry is a complete liability on defense at 36 years old, and is averaging his lowest scoring output in ten years. Finding a deal for Lowry will be difficult, as he has one year left on his contract after 2022-2023 and is far more expensive than his production would suggest.

Pascal Siakam

It feels like Pascal Siakam has been on the trade block for about three years now. Could this be the deadline when the Raptors finally pull the trigger? Toronto is currently on the outside looking in in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and could be due for a full-on rebuild. That would include parting ways with Siakam, whose value may be at an all-time high. He is averaging career highs in points and assists per game, while averaging over 7 rebounds. There will be contenders in need of a legit big man, and Siakam is again one of the hottest names on the market.

Kevin Durant

The biggest potential catch on the market is Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The team isn’t struggling on the court, as they currently sit in 4th place in the East. But things sure have changed, and quickly. Kyrie Irving demanded a trade in the middle of last week and was shipped off to the Mavericks by Sunday, leaving the Nets’ future in limbo. They are no longer as talented despite the incoming acquisitions, and it wouldn’t be crazy to believe that Kevin Durant could want out, too. It would cause a seismic shift no matter where he would end up, and it will be the story to keep an eye on ahead of the deadline.

Spencer Dinwiddie

One of the players involved in the Irving trade, there is a chance that Spencer Dinwiddie is only a member of the Nets for a few days. It depends on the direction that the Nets would choose to go, especially if they are to part ways with Kevin Durant. Gutting their roster while they are still very much alive in the Eastern Conference would sound crazy, but they would be a vastly different team without their former superstar duo. Dinwiddie couldn’t be combined with any other contracts if the Nets decided to deal him, but it could be something they choose to do if someone is willing to pay the right price.

DeMar DeRozan

It is likely that the Bulls would like to keep their current core together, but if they don’t, it could be DeMar DeRozan who is the one that the team chooses to deal. He is still very productive at his advancing age (he’s 33) and averages 26 points per game, but Chicago is barely holding on in the standings, and could use the cash from DeRozan’s contract if they are looking to add new and less expensive pieces. He will be owed over $28 million for the 2023-2024 season.