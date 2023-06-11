6/11/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Pittsburgh Pirates

After a fair bit of angst from their fans, the New York Mets (31-34) made life better for themselves yesterday with a key win. Kodai Senga delivered a pitching performance as the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30) 5-1 to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Mets will look to secure the rubber game of their series with the Pirates this afternoon to end their six-game road trip on a winning note. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at PNC Park.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.94 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco had a tough time in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 6-4. The Pirates will counter with their ace, righty Mitch Keller (7-2, 3.60 ERA). Keller was hit hard by the Oakland A’s on Tuesday, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings to suffer his second loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 2-0 with a 2.78 ERA in four career starts against the Pirates. Keller faced the Mets twice last season, going 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against them. Daniel Vogelbach is out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game. Francisco Alvarez will serve as the designated hitter and bat second while Omar Narvaez will catch and hit eighth. Starling Marte will get the day off. Mark Canha will slide over to right field and bat seventh while Mark Vientos plays first base and hits ninth. Andrew McCutchen (2 for 7, 2 2B, RBI) and Bryan Reynolds (2 for 7) have good numbers against Carrasco in a small sample size. Narvaez is 4 for 8 (.500) in his career against Keller. This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. They have gone 1-4 over the first five games.