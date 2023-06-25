6/25/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

A rare positive performance in all aspects of the game yesterday was an encouraging sign for the New York Mets (35-41). Starling Marte put the Mets in front early with a first-inning home run and Max Scherzer delivered six innings of two-run ball to help the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies (39-37) 4-2. The victory allowed the Mets to even up their weekend series with the Phillies as both sides look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.34 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco had a rough time in his last start, giving up six runs (five earned) in 3+ innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, but was bailed out of a potential loss when the Mets rallied to tie the game. The end result was a no-decision for Carrasco in a game the Mets ended up losing 8-7. The Phillies will counter with their ace, former Met Zack Wheeler (6-4, 3.48 ERA). Wheeler picked up his sixth win of the season last Sunday, tossing six shutout innings to beat the Oakland A’s.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco faced the Phillies in New York on May 31, allowing one run in six innings of work to earn his second win of the season.

Wheeler is 4-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 12 career starts against the Mets.

Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against lefty Cristofer Sanchez yesterday. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Baty plays third base and hits eighth.

Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting yesterday with a sore wrist. He will start at second base and hit seventh.

Francisco Alvarez will get the day off. Omar Narvaez will catch and hit ninth.

Alec Bohm (1 for 3), Bryce Harper (4 for 12, RBI) Edmundo Sosa (1 for 3, HR, RBI) and Trea Turner (6 for 11, 3 2B, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Carrasco.

Pete Alonso (9 for 25, 2 2B, RBI), Starling Marte (6 for 18, 2B, 3B, RBI), Brandon Nimmo (9 for 33, 3 2B, HR, RBI) and Tommy Pham (4 for 8, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Wheeler in the past.

This will be the final game the Mets have to play a man short as Drew Smith’s 10-game suspension for using a sticky substance is complete after today’s contest.

The Mets are bidding for their first series win since sweeping the Phillies at Citi Field in late May and their first series win on the road since taking 2 of 3 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles in mid-April.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. They are 2-3 over the first five games.