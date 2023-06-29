6/29/23 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

June is almost over and the New York Mets (36-44) are getting closer to an unexpected deadline sale than anyone could have anticipated. Last night’s 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers (42-38) guaranteed the Mets will go an entire month without winning a series, which is a surefire way to dig yourself as big a hole in the standings as they face with just over a month before the August 1 trade deadline. The Mets will look to get back on the winning side and salvage a split of their four-game series with the Brewers tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (7-2, 3.95 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer earned his seventh win of the season in his last start, allowing just two runs in six innings to top the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday. The Brewers will counter with righty Adrian Houser (2-2, 4.02 ERA). Houser’s last appearance came last Friday when he tossed a scoreless inning of relief against the Cleveland Guardians in a game the Brewers went on to win 7-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Scherzer faced the Brewers in Milwaukee on April 4, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings to suffer his first loss of the season.

Houser is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.

Jeff McNeil and Daniel Vogelbach are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against lefty Wade Miley last night. McNeil will play second base and hit sixth while Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Victor Caratini (8 for 17, 2B, HR, RBI) and Christian Yelich (11 for 37, 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 5 RBI) have done well against Scherzer in the past.

Pete Alonso (2 for 5, 2 RBI), Tommy Pham (4 for 9), Danny Mendick (2 for 2, 2B) and Brandon Nimmo (3 for 5, 2B) have good numbers against Houser.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Brewers. Milwaukee has won the season series by going 5-1 in their first six meetings with the Mets.