7/1/22 Game Preview: Texas Rangers at New York Mets

It may have seemed inevitable but the New York Mets (47-29) are officially on their longest losing streak of the season. A 2-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday was the third loss in a row for the Mets, marking the first time this season that they have lost more than two in a row. The Mets now are set to begin a tough stretch of 17 consecutive games to end the first half as they look to snap their losing skid against the Texas Rangers (36-38) tonight. First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and will be streamed nationally as part of Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball package.

2021 was a tough year for the Rangers, who went 60-102 to finish dead last in the American League West, trailing the first-place Astros by 35 games. Texas responded to disappointment by opening its checkbook in a huge way during the offseason, signing infielders Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to massive long-term deals while also signing Jon Gray and Martin Perez to deals to bolster their rotation. Trades were also important for Texas, which dealt for Mitch Garver to add some pop behind the plate. The early returns weren’t great for the Rangers but they have played better baseball of late, climbing into second place in the AL West and just 3.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. This series may be more important for Texas than it is for the Mets, making it a worthy challenge for a Mets team trying to get back on track.

Left-hander David Peterson (4-1, 3.10 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Peterson pitched well against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, allowing just two runs in seven innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets lost 3-2 on a walk-off home run. The Rangers will counter with righty Glenn Otto (4-3, 5.31 ERA). Otto was shelled by the Washington Nationals on Sunday, giving up six runs in two innings to suffer his third loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: None

Streaming: Apple TV+

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

