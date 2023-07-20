7/20/23 Game Preview: Chicago White Sox at New York Mets

Things were much calmer for the New York Mets (45-50) on Wednesday night after a chaotic win on Tuesday. Justin Verlander tossed eight innings of one-run ball to help the Mets beat the Chicago White Sox (40-57) and wrap up their third consecutive win. The Mets will look to extend that streak to four and complete a sweep of the White Sox this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (6-7, 2.93 ERA in 2022) is set to make his Mets’ debut this afternoon. Quintana, who signed a two-year deal worth $26 million with the Mets in the offseason, missed the first half after undergoing surgery to remove a lesion on his ribs. The White Sox will counter with talented young righty Michael Kopech (3-8, 4.47 ERA). Kopech was hammered by the Atlanta Braves in his last start, giving up four runs in just two thirds of an inning last Friday to suffer his eighth loss of the season.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Quintana is 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two career appearances, including one start, against the White Sox, who were his first professional team.

Kopech has never faced the Mets before.

Starling Marte (migraines) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a third straight game. Mark Canha will play right field and bat eighth.

Daniel Vogelbach will get a day off today. Francisco Alvarez will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth while Omar Narvaez will catch and hit ninth.

Yasmani Grandal is 5 for 15 (.333) with two home runs and three RBI in his career against Quintana.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and White Sox. The Mets have won the season series already.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game home stand. They are 3-2 over the first five games.