7/24/22 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

The trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the New York Mets (58-37) could really use some help in their lineup. The Mets’ bats have gone silent over the past six weeks, including a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres (54-42) last night that marked the Mets’ third straight defeat. The two teams will wrap up their weekend series tonight as the Mets aim to avoid getting swept in a three-game series for the first time this season. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. and will be televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 4.27 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up a win in his final start of the first half, tossing six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs on July 14 to earn his team-leading 10th victory. The Padres will counter with righty Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.42 ERA). Musgrove had a tough time in his final start of the first half, giving up five runs in five innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 13, but was not a factor in the decision. San Diego ended up losing that game 10-6.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: