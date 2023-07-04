7/4/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks

The month of July is off to a good start for the New York Mets (38-46), who have won their first two games of the month after a disastrous June. There is still a lot of work to be done for the Mets, who are hoping to climb back into the playoff picture to avoid a disastrous sell off at the August 1 trade deadline. The Mets will look to continue building momentum as they hit the road for their final six-game road trip of the first half. That trip begins today with the first of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35). First pitch for the holiday matinee is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Chase Field.

2022 was a rough year for the Diamondbacks, who finished with a 74-88 record to land in fourth place in the National League West, ending up 37 games back of the first place Los Angeles Dodgers. There was a notable change down the stretch for Arizona, which incorporated young talent like Corbin Carroll and saw their play improve down the stretch. The Diamondbacks had a relatively quiet offseason, trading Daulton Varsho to Toronto for Lourdes Gurriel Jr and Gabriel Moreno while signing Evan Longoria to a one-year deal to provide veteran leadership to a young team. The moves have paid off so far as Arizona is in first place in the highly competitive NL West and this series should be challenging for the Mets.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (7-2, 3.87 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today after the team opted to flip-flop him with Kodai Senga in the rotation to ensure extra rest for Senga. Scherzer pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 3-2. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Zach Davies (1-4, 6.54 ERA). Davies dominated the Tampa Bay Rays in his last start, allowing just two hits over seven shutout innings last Wednesday, but was stuck with a no-decision in a game Arizona went on to lose 3-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets went 4-2 against the Diamondbacks last season and won two out of three during their last trip to Chase Field in April of 2022.

Scherzer is 8-0 with a 2.38 ERA in 11 career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Davies is 3-3 with a 5.32 ERA in nine career starts against the Mets.

The Mets have activated RHP Trevor Gott, who they acquired along with Chris Flexen in a trade with the Seattle Mariners yesterday. RHP Jeff Brigham was sent down to AAA Syracuse to make room for Gott on the active roster while RHP Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Gott.

The Mets have selected the contract of outfielder D.J. Stewart from AAA Syracuse. IF Danny Mendick was sent down to AAA Syracuse to make room for Stewart on the active roster.

Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off on Sunday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Francisco Lindor (2 for 4, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Starling Marte (12 for 31, 2 2B, 3 RBI), Jeff McNeil (3 for 7), Brandon Nimmo (3 for 6, 2 2B, 3B) and Vogelbach (2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Davies.