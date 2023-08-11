8/11/23 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

A little home cooking was just what the New York Mets (52-62) needed to secure their first series victory since the trade deadline. Pete Alonso hit his fourth homer in three games to help the Mets topple the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night to secure two out of three against a surging team. The task gets a bit more difficult this weekend as the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves (72-41) come to town for a four-game series. First pitch for tonight’s opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (6-5, 5.45 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill struggled in his return to the Mets’ rotation last Saturday, giving up five runs in 4.2 innings to suffer his fifth loss of the year against the Baltimore Orioles. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (10-10, 3.86 ERA). Morton also struggled in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.1 innings against the Cubs on Sunday to suffer his tenth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Braves are 5-1 against the Mets this season and swept them in a three-game series in Atlanta when the teams last met in early June.

The Braves won two out of three during their last trip to Citi Field in late April during a rain-shortened series.

Megill faced the Braves in New York on May 1, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings of work but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 5-3.

Morton is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

The Mets have dropped Francisco Alvarez into the five-hole tonight, moving up Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil in the process.

Orlando Arcia (1 for 3, 2B, RBI), Travis d’Arnaud (1 for 3) and Sean Murphy (2 for 2) have done well in a small sample size against Megill.

Alonso (6 for 21, 2B, 3 RBI), Alvarez (2 for 4, HR, RBI), Omar Narvaez (5 for 16, 2B, HR, 5 RBI) and Daniel Vogelbach (5 for 16, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Morton.