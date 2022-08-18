8/18/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

It was rocky at times, but the New York Mets (76-42) found a way to win last night. Despite some bullpen issues, Brett Baty’s stellar debut and timely hitting from Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor were enough to score a 9-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves (72-47) last night. The Mets were able to push their lead in the National League East back to 4.5 games and can restore the 5.5-game margin they entered the series with by securing a victory in the finale tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.
The Mets will send right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.62 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start, allowing only two hits and striking out 10 over six shutout innings last Saturday to pick up his second win of the season. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (10-4, 2.60 ERA), who is set to be activated off the 7-day concussion injured list to make this start. Fried struggled in his last start prior to the injury, allowing four runs (two earned) in six innings against the Mets on August 6 to suffer his fourth loss of the year.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
deGrom faced the Braves in New York on August 7, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings of work to earn his first win of the year.
Fried is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.
The Mets have claimed infielder Yolmer Sanchez off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. Patrick Mazeika was designated for assignment to make room for Sanchez on the 40-man roster.
Daniel Vogelbach will get the day off with a lefty on the mound. Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup while Darin Ruf starts at first base and hits fifth.
Ronald Acuna Jr. (8 for 27, 2B, 2 RBI) and Travis d’Arnaud (2 for 3, HR, RBI) have done well against deGrom in the past.
Alonso (8 for 27, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI), Starling Marte (4 for 13, 2 2B, RBI), Mark Canha (2 for 7, HR, 2 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (8 for 22, 3 2B, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Fried.
The Mets can match their win total from last season by earning their 77th win of 2022 tonight.
The Mets can secure a victory in the season series with the Braves by winning tonight, which would give them a critical tiebreaker in the NL East race.