8/18/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

It was rocky at times, but the New York Mets (76-42) found a way to win last night. Despite some bullpen issues, Brett Baty’s stellar debut and timely hitting from Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor were enough to score a 9-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves (72-47) last night. The Mets were able to push their lead in the National League East back to 4.5 games and can restore the 5.5-game margin they entered the series with by securing a victory in the finale tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.62 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start, allowing only two hits and striking out 10 over six shutout innings last Saturday to pick up his second win of the season. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (10-4, 2.60 ERA), who is set to be activated off the 7-day concussion injured list to make this start. Fried struggled in his last start prior to the injury, allowing four runs (two earned) in six innings against the Mets on August 6 to suffer his fourth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: