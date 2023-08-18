Mets

8/18/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, New York Mets

The results may not matter much in the standings but the New York Mets (56-66) have shown some pride this week. Jose Quintana finally earned his first victory as a Met last night in a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) that will likely be notable for damaging the team’s draft position next June. The Mets will look to earn their third consecutive win as they continue their series with the Cardinals tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 4.43 ERA) will be recalled from AAA Syracuse to make a start for the Mets tonight. Lucchesi’s last big-league appearance came on May 13, when he allowed one run in two innings against the Washington Nationals in a game that would be suspended due to rain, and was not a factor in the decision as the Mets went onto lose 3-2. The Cardinals will counter with lefty Zack Thompson (2-4, 4.29 ERA) to complete a matchup of southpaws. Thompson’s last appearance came last Friday, when he allowed one run in four innings of relief work of Adam Wainwright in a game the Cardinals went on to lose 12-8.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Lucchesi is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two career starts against the Cardinals.

Thompson has never faced the Mets before.

The Mets have not yet announced who will be sent to the minor leagues to make room for Lucchesi on the active roster.

RHP Edwin Uceta, who was designated for assignment by the Mets yesterday, was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

The Mets bumped Tim Locastro up to the No. 2 hole against a lefty as he will play left field so Brandon Nimmo can serve as the designated hitter.

Nolan Arenado (8 for 22, 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 8 RBI), Willson Contreras (3 for 5, RBI) and Paul Goldschmidt (8 for 16, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Lucchesi.

