8/2/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals

Mike Phillips
Kodai Senga, New York Mets

One of the wildest days in the history of the New York Mets (50-56) saw a lot of losses. The Mets transitioned to a repositioning for 2024 as Justin Verlander was one of three players dealt on the day and they capped the night with a walk-off loss to the Kansas City Royals (33-75) after a walk-off balk from Josh Walker, who didn’t even get to throw a pitch. Today is a new day and the Mets will look to make it a better one by evening their series with the Royals tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game set is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.17 ERA) is set to take the mound for the first time as the ace of the Mets’ rotation. Senga pitched well in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Washington Nationals last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 2-1. The Royals will counter with lefty Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.22 ERA), who is making his second appearance with Kansas City after being acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers. Ragans pitched well in his first start as a Royal, giving up one run in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 15, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Kansas City went on to lose 4-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

Mets
Mike Phillips

