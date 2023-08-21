8/21/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Sunday saw a four-game winning streak come to an end for the New York Mets (59-68) as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 7-3. The defeat, which saw a Mets’ rally short-circuited when Pete Alonso was thrown out at the plate for the final out of the eighth inning, prevented them from completing their first four-game sweep in St. Louis since 1986. The Mets will look to get back on the saddle today as they begin their final series of the season with the Atlanta Braves (80-43). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-7, 5.45 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson struggled with his command in his last start, walking six batters in 3.2 innings of one-run ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Wednesday, and was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 7-4. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Allan Winans (1-0, 1.59 ERA), who was recalled from AAA Gwinnett to take the place of the injured Yonny Chirinos in the rotation. Winans’ last start came against the Mets on August 12, when he allowed two hits and struck out nine over seven shutout innings to earn his first big-league win.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 2-8 against the Braves so far this season and dropped three out of four against them when the teams last met at Citi Field earlier this month.

The Mets were swept by the Braves during their last visit to Truist Park in June and have gone just 1-9 over their past 10 games in Atlanta.

Peterson faced the Braves in New York on April 28, giving up four runs in five innings of work to suffer his fourth loss of the season in a rain-shortened game.

Francisco Alvarez is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a second straight game. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat seventh.

Matt Olson (3 for 11, 3 HR, 8 RBI), Kevin Pillar (3 for 5, 2 2B, RBI) and Austin Riley (8 for 18, 3 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Peterson.

Narvaez is 2-for-3 with a double in his career against Winans.