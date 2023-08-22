8/22/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The offense stayed hot for the New York Mets (59-67) last night in Atlanta. Three different Mets slugged home runs, including a key three-run shot for Francisco Lindor, to help the visitors topple the Atlanta Braves (80-44) 10-4. The win was the first for the Mets at Truist Park in over a year and they will look to make it two victories in a row over the team with the best record in baseball tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (7-6, 5.53 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill pitched well against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start, giving up just two runs in five innings last Wednesday to earn his seventh win of the year. The Braves will counter with righty Bryce Elder (9-4, 3.46 ERA). Elder dominated the New York Yankees last Tuesday, giving up just one hit over seven shutout innings to earn his ninth win of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill is 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.

Elder faced the Mets in Atlanta on June 6, giving up four runs in six innings of work, but still earned his fourth win of the season thanks to some strong run support from his teammates.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup for the first time since Saturday. He will catch and bat seventh.

Travis d’Arnaud (2 for 6, 2B), Sean Murphy (2 for 2), Marcell Ozuna (2 for 6), Austin Riley (5 for 18, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Eddie Rosario (3 for 7, 2 2B, 7 RBI) have good numbers against Megill.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor both have homers against Elder in the past.