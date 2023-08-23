8/23/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The offense went cold for the New York Mets (59-68) at a bad time last night as Daniel Vogelbach’s two-run homer was all they could muster in a 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves (81-43). All the headlines were focused off the field, however, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal published a report during the game that the Mets and Milwaukee Brewers were engaged in trade talks regarding Pete Alonso prior to the trade deadline. The article created a new distraction that the Mets will look to overcome today as they look to secure the rubber game of their series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for the final game of this series is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.03 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Quintana earned his first win as a Met last Thursday as he allowed two runs in six innings to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves will counter with veteran right-hander Charlie Morton (12-10, 3.54 ERA). Morton dominated the New York Yankees in his last start, allowing just four hits over six shutout innings last Wednesday while striking out ten to earn his 12th win of the season.

Quintana faced the Braves in New York on August 12, giving up one run in six innings of work, but was stuck with his fourth loss of the season when the Mets were shut out.

Morton is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.

The Mets will reportedly recall RHP Sean Reid-Foley from AAA Syracuse to make his 2023 debut. There is no word of the corresponding roster move for Reid-Foley as of post time.

The Mets will go with the same lineup tonight as they did last night with the exception of Danny Mendick starting at third base and batting ninth.

Marcell Ozuna (8 for 19, 2B, HR, 5 RBI), Kevin Pillar (6 for 17, 3 2B, RBI), Michael Harris II (2 for 6, 2B) and Sean Murphy (2 for 4, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Quintana.

Alonso (6 for 22, 2B, 3 RBI), Francisco Alvarez (2 for 7, HR, RBI), Omar Narvaez (5 for 16, 2B, HR, 5 RBI) and Vogelbach (5 for 19, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have done well against Morton in the past.

This is the final game of the season the Mets will play at Truist Park. They are 1-4 over their first five games in Atlanta.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Braves. Atlanta has won the season series by going 9-3 in their first 12 meetings against the Mets.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current seven-game road trip. They have gone 4-2 over the first six games of the trip.