8/28/23 Game Preview: Texas Rangers at New York Mets

The beginning of a nine-game stretch against the American League West didn’t go too well for the New York Mets (60-71). A walk-off win yesterday helped the Mets avoid getting swept and snapped a four-game losing streak that has dropped them into last place in the National League East. The Mets will look to build on the momentum of that victory and start a winning streak as they continue their home stand today against the Texas Rangers (73-57). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Like the Mets, the Rangers spent big in free agency in 2022 in hopes of building a winner quickly. The strategy didn’t work as Texas finished 68-94, good for fourth place in the AL West as they landed 38 games back of the first-place Houston Astros, so the Rangers doubled down on the big money this offseason. A slew of huge contracts saw the Rangers reinforce their pitching staff by poaching Jacob deGrom from the Mets on a five-year deal worth almost $200 million while Nate Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney also joined the fold. deGrom’s torn UCL didn’t stop Texas from being aggressive as they dealt with the Mets for Max Scherzer, sending top prospect LuisAngel Acuna to New York for deGrom’s replacement. The Rangers have been struggling of late, dropping nine out of ten to fall out of first place in the AL West for the first time in months, in a manner that is all too familiar to fans of the Mets.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.54 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill pitched decently in his last start, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday, but was stuck with his seventh loss of the season due to a lack of run support. The Rangers will counter with righty Jon Gray (8-7, 3.76 ERA), who was one of the big money free agents that Texas signed last winter. Gray was hit hard by the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday, giving up five runs in four innings to suffer his seventh loss of the season.

New York Mets Lineup:

Mets lineup versus the Rangers tonight: CF Brandon Nimmo

SS Francisco Lindor

2B Jeff McNeil

1B Pete Alonso

DH Daniel Vogelbach

RF DJ Stewart

C Omar Narvaez

3B Mark Vientos

LF Rafael Ortega

RHP Tylor Megill

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets won two out of three against the Rangers when the teams last met at Citi Field in July of 2022.

Megill has never faced the Rangers before.

Gray is 1-3 with an 8.04 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.

Francisco Alvarez will get the night off as the Mets continue to manage his workload down the stretch. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat seventh.

Jeff McNeil is 2 for 6 (.333) with a double and an RBI in his career against Gray.