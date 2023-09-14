9/14/23 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

The season may be lost but the New York Mets (67-78) have sure taken pleasure in messing things up for the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71). The Mets’ offense jumped all over Zac Gallen last night and crushed the Diamondbacks 7-1 to win their second consecutive game and their fifth in six tries against Arizona this season. The win secured a series split for the Mets, who will look to make it a clean series victory by winning their third straight game against the Diamondbacks this afternoon. First pitch for the final game of this series is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.07 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga put up a solid effort in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Minnesota Twins last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 5-2. Arizona will counter with righty Merrill Kelly (11-6, 3.16 ERA). Kelly pitched well against the Chicago Cubs last Saturday, giving up one run in 5.2 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision as Arizona went on to win 3-2 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga faced the Diamondbacks in Arizona on July 5, giving up one run in eight innings while striking out 12 to earn his seventh win of the season.

Kelly is 1-3 with a 3.81 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup for the first time since Saturday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off on Wednesday. He will catch and hit sixth.

Ronny Mauricio (illness) is out of the lineup for a second straight game. Jeff McNeil will go back to his natural position for a second straight night and hit fifth.

Brett Baty, who left last night’s game with a groin issue, is out of the lineup today. Mark Vientos will start at third base and bat eighth.

Christian Walker homered against Senga in Arizona to account for the Diamondbacks’ lone run against him.

Pete Alonso (4 for 13, 3 HR, 6 RBI), Francisco Lindor (2 for 6, 2B) and Omar Narvaez (2 for 5) have good numbers against Kelly.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Diamondbacks. The Mets have won the season series by going 5-1 in their first six games against Arizona.