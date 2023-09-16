9/16/23 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The Mets continue to play because the schedule says so, and tonight they will face the Reds in the middle game of their three game set. The weird part about this game is that it’s a Saturday night game, but there’s no promotional giveaway. Saturday nights are usually reserved for giving away a bobblehead of a Met player depicted by the 21st most famous Marvel character that has a movie that came over the summer. But if you’re going to tonight’s game, you’d better like baseball. What can I tell ya.

How To Enjoy

Tonight’s game is a 7:10 start on SNY, and on WCBS 880 along with the Audacy app if you’re here. If you find yourself in Cincinnati, you can find the game on Bally Sports Ohio on television and WLW 700 on the radio. Though if you’re in Cincinnati during a Mets game and only have access to a radio, then something tells me you have priorities other than listening to a ballgame.

The Pitchers

Tylor Megill goes for the Mets, and his last three starts have been very good. In 16 and 1/3 over his last three starts, Megill has pitched to an ERA of 2.20 with 16 strikeouts and an opponents’ OPS of .648. He gave up no runs in five innings in his last start in Minnesota, which is significant because his home/road splits have been stark. Megill on the road this season is 2.5 with a 7.09 ERA with a WHIP over 2, and that includes the five shutout innings in Minnesota.

Andrew Abbott is one of the scores of rookies that the Reds have deployed this season, and he goes for the Reds today. He started out great, but since July 31st (8 starts) Abbott has a 6.51 ERA in 37 and 1/3 innings. This could be attributed to the fact that he’s at 153 total innings pitched between the majors and minors, and that obliterates his career high of 118 innings last year. The only other time he topped 100 innings was in 2021, and those 106 innings were for the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Lineups

First for the home side:

D.J. Stewart drops to 8th in the order against the lefty. Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio benefit as they move up to 2nd and 5th.

And for the visitors:

Saturday night baseball in New York! Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/mn1iST0Fhz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 16, 2023

An entirely different lineup tonight from Friday, with Joey Votto, Elly De La Cruz, Jake Farley, Nick Martini, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand coming in for a whole new look for the Reds against the righty.

Game Notes

The Mets are 14-30 against lefty starters, worst in the league.

Hunter Renfroe is hitting .236 with an OPS of .715 in 66 plate appearances at Citi Field in his career.

Pete Alonso’s OPS in the second half is .951, as opposed to .810 in the first half.

Brandon Nimmo’s slugging percentage has jumped from first half (.442) to second half (.490), but it hasn’t affected his batting average, as he’s hitting .270 in the second half as opposed to .266 in the first half.

Nimmo is also batting 13 points higher against lefties this season at .276, but 20 of his 23 home runs have come against righties.