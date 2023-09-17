9/17/23 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

Unlike the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cincinnati Reds (78-72) haven’t squandered their opportunity to pick up critical wins against the New York Mets (68-80). Despite a solid pitching performance from Tylor Megill, the Mets’ bats were quiet again as the Reds picked up a 3-2 win to pick up the first two games of this series. The Mets will look to avoid getting swept as they wrap up their home stand this afternoon. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.05 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Quintana pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in five innings against the Diamondbacks on Monday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 4-3. The Reds will counter with lefty Brandon Williamson (4-4, 4.47 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Williamson struggled against the Detroit Tigers in his last start, giving up five runs in four innings on Tuesday, but was bailed out of a loss as the Reds rallied for a 6-5 win in extra innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Quintana is 4-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 career appearances, including 12 starts, against the Reds.

Williamson has never faced the Mets before.

Bartolo Colon will officially retire as a member of the Mets today and will be honored in a special pre-game ceremony.

Brandon Nimmo will get a day off his feet and serve as the designated hitter. As a result of that unorthodox decision, Jeff McNeil will make his first career start in center field and bat sixth.

Ronny Mauricio and Francisco Alvarez have swapped positions in the batting order from last night, with Mauricio going up to the two-hole and Alvarez switching to fifth.

Harrison Bader (4 for 9, 2B), Hunter Renfroe (4 for 13, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Nick Senzel (5 for 15, RBI) and Joey Votto (13 for 24, 4 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Quintana.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Reds. Cincinnati has secured at least a split of the season series by going 3-2 over the first five games between the teams this season.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current seven-game home stand. The Mets have gone 3-3 over the first six games.