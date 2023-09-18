9/18/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Sunday’s win was a nice one for the New York Mets (69-80), who celebrated Bartolo Colon’s retirement with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds marked with key contributions from their young players. The game also marked the end of any play against non-division opponents for the year as the Mets are now set to spend the last two weeks exclusively playing two teams from the National League East. That run begins as the Mets are set to start a seven-game road trip today against the Miami Marlins (78-72). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Jose Butto (1-2, 3.46 ERA) is set to start for the Mets tonight. Butto earned his first major league win last Tuesday, allowing one run in 5.2 innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Marlins will counter with righty Edward Cabrera (6-7, 4.52 ERA). Cabrera struggled with his command in his last start, giving up two runs on one hit while walking six in 4.1 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Tuesday to suffer his seventh loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 5-2 against the Marlins so far this season and won two out of three against them when the teams last met in New York in mid-April.

The Mets are 3-1 at loanDepot Park this season after winning their first series of the year in Miami in early April.

Butto has never faced Miami before.

Cabrera is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

The Mets have activated IF Luis Guillorme from the 10-day injured list. IF Jonathan Arauz was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Guillorme on the active roster.

Guillorme is starting at second base tonight and batting ninth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat seventh.

Pete Alonso (3 for 10, 3 HR, 5 RBI), Brandon Nimmo (3 for 6, RBI) and Narvaez (1 for 2, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Cabrera.