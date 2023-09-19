9/19/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

When the season began and most fans looked at the schedule, two late September series between the New York Mets (70-80) and Miami Marlins (78-73) looked like a prime opportunity for Miami to damage New York’s playoff hopes again. The script has flipped over the course of the season and now the Mets are in position to spoil things for the Marlins, which would be a delicious sense of irony after how many times Miami has been a thorn in the side to them over the years. Jeff McNeil’s ninth-inning homer off of Tanner Scott last night lifted the Mets to a 2-1 victory over the Marlins, dropping Miami out of the last Wild Card spot in the National League for the moment. The Mets will look to do more damage to the Marlins’ season as the two teams are set to continue their series tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.83 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Lucchesi dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last start, allowing just one unearned run in seven innings last Wednesday to earn his third win of the year. The Marlins will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.67 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Garrett also earned a win in his last start, tossing six shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday to earn his ninth victory of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Lucchesi is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins.

Garrett has a 4.70 ERA in two appearances, including one start, against the Mets this season.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off on Monday. He will catch and bat fifth.

Garrett Hampson (5 for 15, 2B, HR, RBI), Josh Bell (2 for 7, 2B) and Joey Wendle (1 for 1, 2B) have done well against Lucchesi in the past.

Pete Alonso (3 for 10, HR, 2 RBI), Francisco Lindor (3 for 9, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and McNeil (2 for 4, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Garrett.