9/24/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The forecast was dicey yesterday but the New York Mets (71-84) did manage to get their game with the Philadelphia Phillies (86-69) in yesterday. The end result was the same as the first two games of this series, a close win for the Phillies, as they beat up Jose Quintana early and the Mets’ offense couldn’t rally to steal a win. The Phillies have won the first three games of this series and the Mets will look to avoid getting swept tonight. First pitch for today’s game, which was originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m., is now slated for 6:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Right-hander Jose Butto (1-2, 3.09 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Butto was brilliant in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Miami Marlins on Monday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 2-1. The Phillies will counter with lefty Cristopher Sanchez (2-5, 3.55 ERA). Sanchez didn’t last long in his last start, giving up three runs in four innings against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to suffer his fifth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Butto made his big league debut in Philadelphia last season, giving up seven runs in four innings of work, but was bailed out of a loss as the Mets rallied for a late win.

Sanchez faced the Mets in Philadelphia on June 24, giving up three runs in five innings to suffer his first loss of the year.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting the past two days. He will catch and bat seventh.

Brandon Nimmo will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will start in center field and bat leadoff.

Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter for the second time in three days while Mark Vientos plays first base.

Alec Bohm is 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs against Butto.

This is the final game of the season the Mets will play at Citizen’s Bank Park. They have gone 1-5 over their first six games in Philadelphia this season.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current seven-game road trip. They have gone 2-4 over the first six games.

This is the final game of a stretch where the Mets played for 17 consecutive days without rest. The Mets have gone 7-9 over the first 16 games of this portion of the schedule.

This is the final road game the Mets will play this season. The Mets have gone 32-48 away from Citi Field this season.