9/26/23 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The interminably long second half is finally coming to a close for the New York Mets (71-85), who are back home after a disastrous 2-5 road trip that was capped with a four-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies. Just six games are left in the season for the Mets and they all come at home this week against division rivals, beginning tonight as the Mets look to play spoiler once again to the Miami Marlins’ (81-75) wild card hopes. First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today in his final start of the season. Lucchesi pitched well against the Marlins in his last start, giving up three runs (two earned) in 5.2 innings last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets lost 4-3 in walk-off fashion. The Marlins will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.53 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Garrett was the opposing pitcher in that game, giving up an unearned run in six innings of work, but was left without a decision in the contest.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 7-3 against the Marlins so far this season and won two out of three against them in Miami last week.

This is Miami’s first trip to Citi Field since early April, when the Mets won two out of three against them in their first home series of the season.

Garrett has a 2.63 ERA in three appearances, including two starts, against the Mets this season.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after taking two backswings off his catching hand on Sunday. He will catch and bat seventh.

Brandon Nimmo is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting a day off on Sunday. He will return to center field and bat leadoff.

Josh Bell (3 for 10, 2 2B, RBI), Garrett Hampson (6 for 19, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Jon Berti (1 for 2, 2B) and Jorge Soler (1 for 2) have good numbers against Lucchesi.

Pete Alonso (4 for 13, HR, 2 RBI), Francisco Lindor (4 for 12, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (3 for 6, 2B, RBI) have done well against Garrett in the past.