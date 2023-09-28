9/28/23 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

A doubleheader split yesterday was a solid result for the New York Mets (72-86), who did manage to ding the playoff hopes of the Miami Marlins (82-76) just a bit. There were a few personal milestones as well as Francisco Lindor homered three times to join the 30/30 club, but a Chicago Cubs’ loss allowed Miami to retain control of the National League’s final Wild Card spot with four games to go. The Mets will look to make things more difficult for the Marlins by securing the rubber game of the series tonight. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-8, 5.37 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 5-4 in walk off fashion. The Marlins will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.73 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Luzardo pitched well against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, giving up three runs in five innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision as Miami went on to win 5-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson has made one start against the Marlins this season, giving up one run in five innings on March 31, but suffered a loss thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Luzardo was the opposing pitcher in that game, giving up just two hits over 5.2 shutout innings to earn his first win of the season.

Jeff McNeil will get a day off with the lefty Luzardo on the mound. D.J. Stewart will start in right field and bat sixth.

Josh Bell (3 for 7, 3 RBI), Nick Fortes (2 for 7) and Jorge Soler (2 for 5, HR, RBI) have done well against Peterson in a small sample size.

McNeil (4 for 10, RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (3 for 7, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) are the only Mets with notable success against Luzardo.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Marlins. The Mets have won the season series by going 8-4 in their first 12 games against Miami in 2023.