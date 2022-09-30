9/30/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

It felt inevitable that the battle for the National League East would come down to this weekend between the New York Mets (98-58) and Atlanta Braves (97-59). The Mets enter this three-game series with a one-game lead over the Braves after their win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday while the Braves lost in extra innings to the Washington Nationals. While they do have an edge entering Atlanta, the Mets still need at least one win to retain control of their own fate entering the final series of the season. First pitch for tonight’s opener is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (5-3, 2.93 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. deGrom had his worst start of the season last Saturday, giving up five runs in four innings against the Oakland Athletics to suffer his third loss of the year. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (13-7, 2.50 ERA). Fried pitched well in his last start, allowing only one run in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on September 22, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: