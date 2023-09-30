9/30/23 Doubleheader Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Because of the rain which washed out the end of Thursday’s game and all of Friday’s game (I’m sure Skip Schumaker is still berating a low level intern over this as we speak), the Mets and Phillies are playing a single admission doubleheader today at 4:10 pm at Citi Field. It’s tie dyed headband day so go and get yours. I’m sure there won’t be a crowd to fight through for them.

How To Enjoy

Game 1 is on SNY, while Game 2 is on WPIX. while you can listen to both games on WCBS 880 or the Audacy app.

The Pitchers

Tylor Megill goes in Game 1, while Jose Quintana goes in Game 2. Quintana has been very good since making his debut after injury, with a 3.39 ERA in 12 starts and only a 3-6 record to show it. He struggled in his last start in Philadelphia, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two home runs in five innings.

They always say “don’t trust September numbers”, but Tylor Megill faced four teams fighting for the playoffs and has fared quite well in juxtaposition with the rest of his season. Against the Mariners, Twins, Reds and Phillies, Megill has pitched to a 3.27 ERA with a WHIP of 1.36 in 22 innings. Nothing eye-popping, but not putrid like his seson from May-August.

For the Phillies, Tijuana Walker goes in Game 1. Walker is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts against the Nuts this season Christopher Sanchez pitched last Sunday so he could pitch Game 2 if it’s not a bullpen game for Philly. Right now, TBD is still listed as the Phillies Game 2 starter.

The Game 1 Lineups

First for the visitors…

And for the home nine:

Get ready for lineups like this with Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil out

Game Notes

Bryce Harper has a .253 batting averages and an .805 OPS in 353 plate appearances at Citi Field all time.

Nick Castellanos has a .279 average and a .776 OPS in 43 at-bats against Jose Quintana lifetime.

JT Realmuto has a home run in his career against Quintana and Megill. The homer off Megill came in Megill’s last start, a three run HR in the 6th.