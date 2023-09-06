9/6/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The kids came out to play for the New York Mets (64-74) last night and served as a nice spark plug. The quartet of Mark Vientos, Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio went 5 for 13 with five runs scored, six RBIs, and a collective cycle in an 11-5 win over the Washington Nationals (62-77). The Mets have now won two straight games and will look to stretch their winning streak to three by completing a sweep of the Nationals tonight. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Jose Butto (0-2, 4.30 ERA) is set to enter the rotation for the Mets tonight in place of the injured Carlos Carrasco, who landed on the injured list yesterday after breaking a finger in the weight room. Butto’s last big-league appearance came on August 15, when he gave up three runs in 2.2 innings of relief against the Pittsburgh Pirates to suffer his second loss of the season. The Nationals will counter with righty Joan Adon (2-1, 5.90 ERA). Adon was hit hard by the Miami Marlins in his last start, giving up five runs in five innings last Thursday to suffer his first loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Butto faced the Nationals in New York on April 25, giving up two runs in 4.2 innings of work to suffer his first loss of the season.

Adon faced the Mets twice last season, going 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA in two starts against them.

Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Omar Narvaez will catch and hit seventh.

Daniel Vogelbach and D.J. Stewart are out of the Mets’ lineup for a second straight day. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth while Rafael Ortega will play right field and hit ninth.

Joey Meneses (2 for 3, RBI), Keibert Ruiz (1 for 2, HR, RBI) and Dominic Smith (1 for 2) did well against Butto back in April.

This is the final game of the season the Mets will play at Nationals Park. They have gone 3-2 in their first five games in our nation’s capital this season.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Nationals. New York has won the season series by going 7-5 in their first 12 games against Washington.