9/9/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins

A solid start from Kodai Senga went to waste for the New York Mets (64-76) last night as their bullpen collapsed late in a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins (74-67). The loss was the second straight for the Mets, who will look to bounce back and even their series with the Twins this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend set is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Target Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-7, 5.40 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Peterson had a tough time in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings against the Seattle Mariners last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 8-7. The Twins will counter with righty Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.73 ERA). Maeda delivered a solid performance in his last start, giving up three runs in five innings against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Twins lost 6-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson has never faced the Twins before.

Maeda is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since he was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Daniel Vogelbach and D.J. Stewart are back in the Mets’ starting lineup for the first time since the Seattle series. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Stewart while play right field and hit sixth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the day off. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat ninth.

Brandon Nimmo has a three-run homer in his only career at-bat against Maeda.