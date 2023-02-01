Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno recently decided not to sell the team despite having it on the market since August of 2022. Citing “unfinished business” and an emotional tie to the fans, players and employees, Moreno decided to keep the Halos for now. But how does that affect Shohei Ohtani who is generally recognized as the best player in baseball? At the very least, it creates more questions than it answers.

Will The Angels Be Able To Keep Ohtani?

Ohtani is set to become a free agent after the season but signed a one-year, $30 million dollar deal on October 1. With a sale pending, he wasn’t expected to consider a new deal until new ownership was in place.

With Moreno remaining as owner, it could play out like this. Ohtani will take a patient posture to see if the Angels are competitive and can get the winning pieces to help get him and Mike Trout to the playoffs.

That could be easier said than done. The Halos haven’t finished above .500 since he signed with the club in 2018 and haven’t made the playoffs in nine seasons. He says winning, not just the money, is what motivates him.

The Angels Are Spending But Is It Enough?

In fairness, the Angels have spent money this offseason. Pitchers Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez are new, as are Brandon Drury, Hunter Renfroe and Gio Urshela.

Will these players be enough to move the needle in ultra-tough American League West?

Houston has dominated the division for years, the Seattle Mariners have turned their fortunes around and the Texas Rangers are better and look ready to finally make a serious run at the Astros. On paper that leaves the Angels as the fourth best team in the division.

Even with Moreno’s about face, a trade for Ohtani and/or his possible free agency is still a looming possibility. If he becomes a free agent he could become the first $50 million dollar per year player or at very least command much more than Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract from the 2019 season.

Forbes Magazine has said Ohtani might receive as much as $500 million dollars with his next deal.