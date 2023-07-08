Average 2023 MLB Game Times Down 14% In Length

The MLB wanted to cut down the game time as fans have complained over the years about the length of games.

During the offseason before the 2023 MLB season began, the MLB changed many rules to attract more fans to the sport.

One big change was figuring out a way to cut down on the length of games.

Below, we will take a look at some of the things the MLB has done to reduce the length of games and if these changes will be permanent.

Average MLB Game Times Down 14% In Length In 2023

One goal for the MLB this season was to find ways to reduce the length of MLB games.

The big change was adding a pitch clock.

In an effort to create a quicker pace of play, a 30-second timer between batters was implemented.

Between pitches, a 15-second timer is in place with the bases empty, and a 20-second timer with runners on base.

Batters must be in the box and alert to the pitcher by the 8-second mark or else the batter will be charged with an automatic strike.

Pitchers are limited to two disengagements (pickoff attempts or step-offs) per plate appearance.

This has caused MLB games to be significantly shorter, which is the ultimate goal.

Here are the average game lengths from 2019-2023.

2019: 3.10

2020: 3.06

2021: 3.11

2022: 3.06

2023: 2.40

A massive drop as in 2022, games took an average of 3 hours and 6 minutes but in 2023, games are taking an average of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

This is a reduction of an average of 26 minutes.

Two hours and 40 minutes is the lowest length of time for MLB games to finish since 1984.

The MLB has received a lot of positive feedback with the reduction in the length of games.

Will MLB Make The New Rule Changes Permanent?

Sports leagues implement new rules to see how it plays out.

The MLB implemented many changes for a faster pace, the reaction has been positive.

The pitch clock to speed up games has been positive and is making fans more interested in the MLB again.

While the changes may be difficult for the players in the first year, they will have to adjust to the new rules.

These new rules have been considered a major success and the MLB will not go back to the rules from before.

The new changes the MLB implemented will be permanent and have been considered a great move for the sport.