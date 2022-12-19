News

Brooklyn Nets Proving To Be A Problem In The East

jamesboutros
3 min read
Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets currently have a 19-12 record and are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

They are playing very well lately, going 10-1 in their last 11 games.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, Brooklyn has a trio that is a problem for the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Below, we will discuss Brooklyn’s recent hot play and if they can make it out of the Eastern Conference and make the NBA Finals.

Brooklyn Nets Playing Very Well Recently

Brooklyn is playing better than any team in the league, going 10-1 in their last 11 games.

Kevin Durant is averaging 30.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 5.3 assists per game, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Durant has scored 28 or more points in 10 of the last 11 games.

He ranks fifth in the league in points per game.

Durant has a 56.5 field goal percentage.

Kyrie Irving averages 26.1 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, 4.5 assists per game, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Irving scored 32 or more points in four of the last five games.

Durant is shooting 92.4% and Irving is shooting 91.7% from the free-throw line.

They both rank in the top six among all NBA players in the league in free throw percentage.

Ben Simmons is not going to light it up by scoring.

But, Simmons contributes to everything else.

He averages 6.7 rebounds per game, 5.7 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game.

The Nets were struggling defensively early in the season.

Now with Simmons playing more, the Nets have improved defensively.

Brooklyn is 16th in NBA defensive rating. While this is just average, it is a significant improvement from earlier in the season.

Brooklyn also has an offense that can compete with any team in the league.

The Nets are seventh in offensive rating in the league.

While the chatter is still quiet on the Nets, they are playing better than any team in the league.

Can The Brooklyn Nets Contend For The NBA Championship?

BetOnline lists Brooklyn as the seventh-best odds (+1400) to win the NBA Championship.

They are the third favorite out of the East to win the NBA Title, behind the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

When Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons are healthy and on the court, Brooklyn has a team that can beat any team.

Durant and Irving are two of the very best offensive weapons in the league.

They also have depth scoring that will benefit them.

Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and Patty Mills are all reliable secondary scorers.

Ben Simmons adds a defensive prowess that the Nets desperately need.

Royce O’Neale is also a very good defender. He is a very good 3-and-D player. O’Neale is shooting 40.2% from three.

Nic Claxton is a young and improving center. He is averaging 2.4 blocks per game, which ranks second in the league.

Claxton also averages 11.6 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Claxton has a 74.0 field goal percentage, which is first in the league.

Brooklyn has the star power, a much-improved defense, and secondary scorers that makes the Nets a viable contender to win the NBA Championship.

Brooklyn is definitely a contender to win the NBA Championship and they can beat any team in the league.

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

