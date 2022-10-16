Cameron Dantzler Pays Tribute To Lewis Cine After Season Ending Injury

Cameron Dantzler paid tribute to Vikings safety Lewis Cine as he came onto the field on Sunday, after his teammate suffered a season ending injury in week 5.

Cine was stretchered off the field in London on the 2nd of October, when the Vikings safety suffered a potential career ending leg injury against the Saints.

The 23-year old broke his tibia, fibula and ankle during the Vikings win in London, with the rookie staying in the UK to have surgery at the end of last week.

Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler paid tribute to his teammate this afternoon, as he stepped onto the field to warmup for his side’s clash with Miami in a Lewis Cine shirt.

The injury looks to have all but confirmed the end of Cine’s rookie season, however he has spoken since the horror injury about how he wants to use it to fuel his career:

“Things have been wild, but everything from surgery to my mental [health] is going well. I will get better from this and use it as fuel.”

Cine was in high spirits when speaking to the media following his surgery earlier this week and also seemed confident that he would eventually take to the field again.

