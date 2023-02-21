College Basketball Recruit William Patterson Picks Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange signed just one recruit from the class of 2023 but he was a big one. William Patterson.

The 7-foot-2 Patterson also received offers from Duke, TCU, Rutgers and Oklahoma State. He’s a three-star prospect from The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey and is rated the #33 center in the country. He received an offer from Syracuse in August after taking part in its Elite Camp.

UCLA Looks to the Future

The UCLA Bruins have offered four star power forward Marcus Adams, a 6-8 junior forward from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California. Adams has also received commitments from several D-1 schools including USC, Kansas, Texas, Xavier and Washington.

Here’s Adams in action:

Marcus Adams Jr. is up to 32 points and five three. Narbonne 61, San Pedro 50. pic.twitter.com/WFdBBcO6L3 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 28, 2023

His younger brother Max Adams (2026) has also received several scholarship offers from Texas, Syracuse, Xavier, Oregon, Kansas State and Mississippi State.

Wake Forest lands a shooter

Parker Friedrichsen, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Bixby, Oklahoma is headed to the ACC. He previously signed with Notre Dame but received his release from the national letter of intent following the announcement that Fighting Irish head coach was stepping down at the end of the season.

Friedrichsen also committed to Oklahoma State before reopening his recruitment last May. He becomes the third player in the 2023 class to sign with the Demon Deacons. Previously HC Steve Forbes received commitments from four-star guard Aaron Clark and four-star forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion.

On the recruiting website On3 Consensus, Friedrichsen ranks as the 122nd overall prospect in the class.

Calipari Witnesses History

On Thursday, February 16th Lyon County High standout Travis Perry star Travis Perry (2024) put on a show. Perry, who is uncommitted, set a school record by scoring 61-points in his last regular season game of his junior season. In attendance were several college basketball head coaches including Kentucky boss John Calipari who offered Perry in the summer of 2022.

He’s now preparing for a post-season run in Kentucky that could culminate with a visit to Rupp Arena for the state tournament. Perry is also being courted by Indiana, Michigan, Purdue, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati.