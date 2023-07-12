Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Formula One With AlphaTauri

Daniel Ricciardo is back in Formula One as the veteran driver will replace Nyck de Vries at Red Bull’s second team, AlphaTauri, for the rest of the season.

Ricciardo will race for AlphaTauri at the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23.

Ricciardo has been Red Bull’s third driver throughout the 2023 season behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

Red Bull will now loan Ricciardo to AlphaTauri, replacing the rookie De Vries, who was removed after 10 races.

“It is great to see Daniel hasn’t lost any form while away from racing and that the strides he has been making in his sim sessions translate on track,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner said. “His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive, and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri.”

Daniel Ricciardo Looking To Return To Prominence

Although Ricciardo’s celebrity increased thanks to Netflix’s Drive to Survive, his on-track performance decreased over the last two seasons.

In two seasons (2021-2022) with McLaren, Ricciardo made one podium in 44 races. The lone podium was a victory in the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo now returns to AlphaTauri, the team he raced for from 2012-2013 when it was known as Toro Rosso.

AlphaTauri is currently ranked last in the team rankings for the 2023 season.

