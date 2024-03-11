Detroit Tigers Second Favorites To Win AL Central

The Detroit Tigers have not made the MLB postseason since 2014.

This franchise has been one of the worst teams in the MLB since 2014.

They finished last in the AL Central in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

They did not finish last in the division more times in that span because the AL Central has been a weak division in baseball for quite some time.

This season feels different for the Tigers.

There is a little more optimism and hope.

They have a young and talented team.

Detroit is the second favorite to win the division.

Here are the odds to win the AL Central.

AL Central Teams Division Winner Odds Minnesota Twins -115 Detroit Tigers +325 Cleveland Guardians +340 Kansas City Royals +750 Chicago White Sox +2200

Below, we discuss the Detroit Tigers’ pitching rotation, bullpen, batting lineup, and whether they can win the AL Central.

Detroit Tigers Roster

Detroit has a very young roster but they are filled with potential.

Here are the Tigers’ pitching rotation and bullpen.

Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation & Bullpen

Currently, the Tigers’ starting pitching rotation will be:

1. Tarik Skubal

2. Kenta Maeda

3. Jack Flaherty

4. Reese Olson

5. Casey Mize

Here is the Detroit Tigers bullpen:

Closer: Alex Lange

RP: Jason Foley

RP: Shelby Miller

RP: Will Vest

RP: Andrew Chafin

RP: Tyler Holton

Tarik Skubal is only 27 years old and is the pitching staff’s ace.

He has the upside and potential to be among the best pitchers in the MLB.

Casey Mize will also be 27 during the season and has potential.

Mize started 30 games in 2021 and had a good year.

He needed Tommy John surgery in 2022 and did not pitch last season.

Skubal and Mize being healthy this season will be crucial for the Tigers.

Another name to keep an eye on who may enter the starting rotation is Matt Manning.

Alex Lange will open the season as the closer and Jason Foley will be the setup man.

Foley had a very good 2023 season but Lange was rocky last year.

Lange will need to improve this season and will be on a short leash as the team’s closer.

Now, we will get to the batting lineup for the Tigers.

Detroit Tigers Batting Lineup

Detroit has a young batting lineup but they are filled with potential as well.

Here is the projected lineup for the Tigers in 2024.

1. Parker Meadows

2. Riley Greene

3. Spencer Torkelson

4. Kerry Carpenter

5. Mark Canha

6. Colt Keith

7. Javier Baez

8. Giovanny Urshela

9. Jake Rogers

The top four of the order are young and full of potential.

Parker Meadows and Spencer Torkelson are both 24 years old, Riley Greene is 23, and Kerry Carpenter is 26 years old.

Torkelson is set for a big year and has the potential to be a star in the league.

Torkelson hit 31 home runs last year.

While Torkelson’s batting average was just .233, his expected batting average was .253.

His hard-hit rate and exit velocity were among the best in the league last year.

Riley Greene’s biggest challenge is to stay healthy.

He has yet to play 100 or more games in a season.

Greene hit .288 in 99 games last season and at just 23 years old, he will be even better in 2024.

He just needs to stay healthy.

Kerry Carpenter hit .323 in June and .347 in August last year.

However, in April he hit .217, in July he hit .244, and in September he hit .248.

Carpenter did not hit a home run in 26 games in September last year.

He still finished hitting .278 and 20 home runs.

If Carpenter can be a little more consistent, this will further boost Detroit’s young lineup.

The top four of Detroit’s lineup has potential but 5-9 is less than desirable.

Detroit needs to move on from Javier Baez.

He continues to hurt the team.

Will the Detroit Tigers Win the AL Central?

Detroit’s success or lack thereof will depend on their young players who can become stars in the league.

Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize have the potential to be very good.

Skubal pitched in 15 games last year and had a 2.80 ERA and .896 WHIP.

He has the potential to be one of the best pitchers in the league in 2024.

Offensively, Riley Greene needs to stay healthy.

Greene gets on base frequently and will be critical batting from the two spot.

Spencer Torkelson needs to take another big step forward in 2024.

He faced some bad luck last year but numbers indicate he was unlucky and could have a big 2024 season.

The AL Central is a weak division and if the Tigers’ young players live up to their potential, they can win the division.

Minnesota is the favorite and they have a good team but the Tigers have more potential.

Detroit at +325 odds to win the AL Central is a very good bet.