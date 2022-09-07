Dog Piss Live Redux

I still believe in the Mets to get this done and win this division.

But they’re at a low point. And it can’t go on much longer.

Never mind that they lost to the damn Pirates. Never mind that they’re not hitting (besides James McCann tonight, which is never a good sign). Never mind that Pete Alonso killed them by grounding into two double plays in the first three innings while getting overanxious on sliders. Never mind that Taijuan Walker didn’t have it tonight at all, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. Never mind that Buck Showalter pressed his luck and probably left Bryce Montes de Oca in the game for an inning too long. Never mind that now the Mets have to deal with a doubleheader tomorrow because weather forecasts suck. All of that is bad enough.

But when the Pirates are playing a better brand of baseball than you, more heads up than you, that’s a huge problem. In the bottom of the 8th, after Brandon Nimmo brought the Mets close with a two run HR to make the score 4-2, Kevin Newman hit a single to center with Ke’Bryan Hayes on second. Hayes had to hold up so there was no way he was scoring. But for some reason, Nimmo airmailed the throw home which allowed Newman to go to second. This is the kind of mistake that hasn’t been present all season. And not that it mattered much in the outcome because the Pirates made it moot, it’s not a great sign that the Mets are starting to make these kind of mistakes. Hayes himself scored on a heads up play when Montes de Oca threw a wild pitch that went off McCann’s glove and went in front of the plate. It underscored a difference in these two teams that should have been evident in reverse.

I was having a conversation today about the possibility of a team meeting. Wasn’t sure it was necessary after the weekend against the Nationals. But after the display against the Pirates after a day off that people were saying was going to help the Mets? Maybe Wednesday morning is the time for what is probably the first team meeting of the season. Would be helpful after the first Dog Piss Live game of the season.

Today’s Hate List

I bring you Rodolfo Castro: