Double Nickel

The Nationals have become the Bill Dixon of Major League Baseball. They show up, they cut bad promos, and they get their heads beat in by Hulk Hogan.

The Mets needed to fatten up against the Phillies and Nationals this week. They have, and then some. Since Major League Baseball reminded us that a game isn’t over until it’s over by tweeting a loss from three years ago, the Mets outscored the Nationals 23-5 in two games that were over by the 5th inning. In tonight’s debacle, the Mets celebrated the anniversary of Johan Santana’s no-hitter (which is actually Wednesday but, you know, people have plans) by destroying the Nats 10-0. Mark Canha had four hits from the leadoff spot, Trevor Williams pitched five scoreless innings, and Drew Smith returned from a dislocated pinky suffered just days ago to pitch one and 2/3’s innings of scoreless ball. He struck out four batters on either sliders or sinkers, clearly indicating that his dislocated pinky is putting some wicked extra spin on the off-speed stuff and that Smith has in fact become Henry Rowengartner.

This was all preceded by the somewhat surprising roster move of Dom Smith being sent down to Syracuse. Smith is a fan favorite and his overall tenure with the team will tell you that his career has been marked by some bad luck and some bad breaks. I for one think he needs to go somewhere else to be an every day first baseman (but where?) But the Mets are showing that they’re not screwing around this season. They released Robinson Cano and spared Dom, but Smith still couldn’t take advantage of that as, say, Luis Guillorme has.

I think eventually Smith will be back up, if for no other reason than his defense will allow, as it has already this season, Pete Alonso to play DH a little more often, and keep him fresh throughout the season. But man, I can’t help but think that even if that happens, this is the beginning of the end for Dom as a Met, and although it’s for the best and I can’t disagree with the call, it leaves me a little melancholy.

But hey, let’s cheer up with a look around the division, starting with the team the Mets beat.

FINAL // Mets 10, Nats 0 pic.twitter.com/8RepgdW01b — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 1, 2022

Any Baltimora references you guys want to break out while they’re fresh?

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia:

I mean this with the utmost disrespect. What the hell is going on? I mean seriously.. pic.twitter.com/WHyxWWzBrb — Shelfy (@RealShelfy) June 1, 2022

You know every time the Phillies get screwed on an interference call on a slide into second base, an angel gets their wings.

Let’s head to Arizona to check in on the Braves, who had a 6-0 lead:

Cooper Hummel sends the Diamondbacks fans home happy! 👏 (via @BALLYSPORTSAZ)pic.twitter.com/6vCGvwOSq3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 1, 2022

You know I’m old enough to remember when guys like Cooper Hummel killed the Mets. I mean, it was last year, but still … I’m old.

The Mets are now 10.5 games clear after gaining on the entire division, with one more game against Bill Dixon Wednesday afternoon. Congratulations to the Marlins for getting rained out.

