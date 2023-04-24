Edmonton Oilers, LA Kings NHL Playoff Series All Even Heading into Tuesday’s Game 5

The Oilers and Kings square off in Edmonton on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first round Stanley Cup playoff series. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET at Rogers Place where Edmonton is a -230 moneyline favorite while Los Angeles +195. The total is 6.5. The Oilers are -1.5/+105 on the puckline compared to the Kings +1.5/-125. The lines courtesy of BetOnline.

This will forever be known as the one that got away for the Kings. They lead 3-0 after the first period but lost 5-4 when Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime Sunday night:

ZACH HYMAN OT HERO! SERIES TIED!! pic.twitter.com/0um2ZZJEOm — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2023

Hyman’s snap shot from the left faceoff circle was his first goal of the playoffs. It was the first time since 1997 against Dallas that the Oilers came back to win a playoff game after trailing by three or more goals.

The series is now tied at two wins apiece.

Los Angeles Kings (49-26-8-3, 2-2)

What’s worse, to have a big lead and lose it or to never had the lead in the first place? The Kings got out to a blazing start with Viktor Arvidsson contributing a goal and an assist for the Kings, as Los Angeles raced out to the early lead:

Kevin Fiala had two assists in his first game since April 1. Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy also scored for the LA skaters. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 35 of 40 shots but allowed three goals in the second period as the Oilers tied the game.

Edmonton Oilers (52-23-7-4, 2-2)

The Oilers have the momentum heading into Tuesday’s Game 5 showdown. After falling behind 3-0, they stormed back with three second period goals to tie the game.

In addition to Hyman’s game winner, Leon Draisait had a goal and Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists. Evander Kane forced OT with his third-period goal.

Evander Kane appreciation tweet. It’s clear he has a leg or knee injury but he was physical and scored the game tying goal to send the game to OT. 5 shots on goal & 4 hits in the game.

Big game player.#Oilers

pic.twitter.com/Ww5J75vEvp — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) April 24, 2023

The unsung hero was goaltender Jack Campbell, who came in after Stuart Skinner was pulled after one period. Campbell made 27 saves against his former team. Campbell’s biggest save came with five minutes remaining in regulation when he stopped Arvidsson on a breakaway that could have put the Kings up by two goals.

soup's on. a massive stop from jack campbell keeps the oilers in this one. pic.twitter.com/nfOjtufLig — zach (@zjlaing) April 24, 2023

Campbell’s strong relief performance could earn him the start for Edmonton in Game 5.

Power Play Working Like a Charm

The Oilers, the top PP team in the NHL during the regular season at 32.4 percent, are 6-for-11 on the power play in the series. Edmonton was back on a power play when Draisait scored his fifth goal of the series to tie it 3-3 with 11 seconds left in the second period:

leon draisaitl ties game four up at 3, and we have a brand new game. pic.twitter.com/cTsxNfYI5F — zach (@zjlaing) April 24, 2023

It’s been an amazing series so far for Draisaitl who has been on the ice for all 14 Edmonton goals. He has five goals and four assists in the first four games of the series.

Déjà vu All Over Again

Edmonton and Los Angeles were in an identical position in last year’s first-round series tied 2-2 going back to Edmonton.

The Kings won Game 5, 5-4 in OT, but the Oilers closed out that series with back-to-back wins to advance.