Five NFL Teams Looking For New Quarterbacks This Offseason

As two of the best quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season gear up for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, fans of other teams can start to look ahead.

There is going to be a serious quarterback carousel in the NFL this coming off-season, with disgruntled players needing new homes and teams desperately looking for a new guy under center. Retirements and dead cap money could put a strain on certain stories and situations, but the spring and summer promise to be entertaining nonetheless.

5 NFL Teams Looking For A New Quarterback This Off-Season

New York Jets

The quarterback situation that will have the most eyes upon it this summer will be that of the New York Jets. They are one of the most talented teams in the league on both sides of the ball, and are seemingly a solid QB away from being legit contenders in their division and for the Super Bowl. There are the Aaron Rodgers rumors that will float until a firm decision is made, and Derek Carr needs a new home as well. The Jets have the 13th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and could target a second-tier prospect if they don’t move up for the likes of Young, Stroud, or Levis.

Atlanta Falcons

We all knew that Marcus Mariota was a one-year stop gap at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. And though he has another year left on his contract, the team can save some serious cash by parting ways with him this summer. It remains to be seen what the Falcons will do with their QB situation, as they have Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside, and Feleipe Franks on their roster and under contract. But do any of those guys move the needle? The NFC South wont exactly be a bloodbath, but the Atlanta had better figure out who their franchise guy is soon.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle struck extremely unlikely gold in 2022 when Geno Smith had his resurgence and led the Seahawks to a playoff appearance that no one thought they’d make. But that project may be over, as Smith signed just a one-year deal last off-season, and will likely look to capitalize on his stellar performance by getting one final pay day. Will it be with Seattle? Or will Pete Carroll and company look elsewhere? They have plenty of draft capital, including two first round picks (5th and 20th overall).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How can you fill a hole created by the greatest player to ever play the game? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do their best to answer that question this off-season after the departure and retirement of Tom Brady. The only quarterbacks on their roster are Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask, neither of whom has any business trying to fill the shoes of Brady. The Bucs will have the 19th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and they could use some of their extra capital to move up and select a young prospect. If Tampa was 8-9 with Brady, imagine how they’d be with Gabbert.

Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill is still under contract for another season, but the Titans can save some serious cash by moving on from him after the June 1st deadline. $27 million can be added to the books if Tannehill is cut of traded, and it looks to be the perfect opportunity for Tennessee to move on. They do have Joshua Dobbs and Malik Willis waiting in the wings, but neither has been particularly impressive in their limited showings. Look for the Titans to be active players on the open market.