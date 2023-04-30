Game 7 Awaits Defending NHL Champion Colorado, Upset Minded Seattle

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche host the upstart Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of their opening round NHL playoff series. Game time is 9:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena where the Avalanche are -210 moneyline favorites with the total at six. Colorado is -1.5 (+125) on the puckline compared to the Seattle price of +1.5/-145.

Seattle Kraken (49-31-4-4, 3-3)

Now, the two greatest words in all professional sports: Game 7.

Those weren’t the words that the Kraken wanted to hear heading into Game 6, especially with a chance to finish the series. Two words like: “it’s over”, “moving on” or “second round” would have been the better choices.

Vince Dunn and goalie Philipp Grubauer did their parts. Dunn had the lone Seattle goal while Grubauer was sensational in net. He stopped 35 of 38 shots including this one:

Holy moly what a save from Philipp Grubauer. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ots4KDrK0P — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2023

A mixed bag for Seattle’s special teams

The Kraken’s penalty kill once again came up big for the team as they went 5-for-5 while shorthanded. Grubauer made 12 saves to keep Colorado’s deadly power play off the scoresheet for the fifth occasion.

On the flip side of the special teams’ argument, the Kraken’s power play once again let them down. Seattle failed to convert on all three of their chances and registering just four shots on goal. Overall, the Kraken have scored just three times on 21 attempts while also having given up a shorthanded goal against during Game 3. This is a major weakness in the Kraken game, as the power play has looked passive at times, with constant giveaways and retreats into their own end.

The power play was an issue going back to the regular season, as the Kraken ranked 21st in the league at 19.8 percent.

Bottom line

Despite having a chance to make history and win their first-ever playoff series, the Kraken fell to the better team. Despite Seattle having home ice for this game, Colorado played with a sense of desperation as they fought to keep their season alive.

Colorado Avalanche (54-26-5-3, 3-3)

Mikko Rantanen scored his seventh goal of the playoffs, Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, including an empty-net goal in the closing seconds, and the Avalanche beat the Kraken 4-1 on Friday night to force the deciding Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. Rantanen tied Game 6 with this shot:

Mikko Rantanen responds back for Colorado with his 6th goal of the series, knotting the score up at 1!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/foRsJYBo4d — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 29, 2023

Erik Johnson also scored and Devon Toews and Cale Makar had two assists apiece for Colorado.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves including this beauty on Seattle’s 3 on 1 break:

Oh my Alexandar Georgiev with the awesome save on the kraken 3 on 1 chance, this series rocks pic.twitter.com/VTPMLUMQ2s — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) April 21, 2023

The Avalanche played without defenseman Josh Manson, who aggravated a lower-body injury in Game 5, and forward Valeri Nichushkin, who missed a fourth straight game due to personal reasons.

A trip to Texas awaits

The winner of Sunday’s Game 7 will face the Dallas Stars in the second round after their Game 6 series-clinching victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.