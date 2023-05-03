Gare had mentioned during Game 1 that the wind was blowing out 10-15 mph. Granted, he did so with the context of the comfort of Keith and himself, and not the fact that everyone was hitting the ball out of the yard for five innings. Eric Haase with a three run shot in the first, Tommy Pham and Mark Canha in the second, Javy Baez off of a Joey Meatball in the third that went so far it might have rolled towards his missing jewelry, and Francisco Lindor with a two run shot in the 5th that put the Mets up 5-4 in the fifth.

Buck Showalter made an interesting move after that, bringing in Jimmy Yacabonis to reliever Joey Meatballs after four innings. Gare throught that it might have been so that he could bring Lucchesi back on three days rest for Sunday’s game, since he needed a starter on Sunday. That might be a residue of the move. But I think that Buck just say Lucchesi get wholloped by a righty heavy lineup, and he wanted to win the game. It turned out to be the right move, as Yacabonis pitched three shutout innings to calm the game down.

But Adam Ottavino, after a paternity layoff, gave up a bloop single to Matt Vierling that Starling Marte went back on because he remembered all those other balls flying over his head early in the game, but then had to race in for and missed (trying to catch it behind him instead of lunging forward for, which is the only part of that I didn’t understand.) Then, Ottavino hit Baez, which was the killer because of how we remember that when he was with the Mets, Baez swung at every slider known to man (including White Castles), for about three weeks before he picked it up and had the best month of his career. Now that he’s apparently gone back to doing that with the Tigers, all Ottavino needed to do was throw him a couple of White Castles with onion rings (which is the only way to eat White Castles, by the way) and get him out. Bot one got away from him and hit Baez on the shoulder.

After a productive out got the runners to second and third, Haase brought both runners in with a two run single to give the Tigers the lead and the win. Ottavino was brought in with the hopes that he could either set up David Robertson, or take it home himself like Robertson did on long rest on Monday. But God laughs at your plans, and he sure as hell laughs at Buck Showalter’s plans because he’s wearing a Mets uniform. Do you think it was a coincidence that when the Mets were rallying to take the lead in the 5th, a rain shower came out of nowhere? There are no coincidences.

Game two starts soon. Welcome back, Max.

Today’s Game One Hate List

Eric Haase Eric Crouch Jan Crouch Jan Brady Tom Brady