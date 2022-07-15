Hey, Wanna See Steve Gelbs’ Snake?

The Mets rolled into Chicago after taking two out of three in Atlanta and gave everyone a breather of a game … an 8-0 victory in Wrigley Field against the rebuilding Cubs. The Mets touched up Keegan Thompson, who is not Keenan Thompson the cast member on Saturday Night Live, for five runs in 4 and 1/3, and went on to win 8-0. The big boys were the big boys tonight., and even Patrick Mazeika contributed with a two run double after Francisco Lindor drove in the first run of the game. Starling Marte, who returned to the lineup after missing the Braves series, drove in a run the third on a single. Eduardo Escobar drove in a run in the fifth on a single to make it 5-0. Brandon Nimmo hit his 4th homer this month and his 8th of the season to make it 6-0, and Pete Alonso rounded out the scoring with a two run homer in the 6th.

Cookie Carrasco held the Cubs to five hits and two walks over six innings, striking out six and reminding the world that the Cubs only have Willson Contreras, Kyle Hendricks, and the ghost of Jason Heyward’s contract left from the 2016 World Series winning team. Carrasco has been very good since escaping the nightmare that is the Houston Astros, giving up three runs in his last three starts which encapsulated 17 and 1/3 innings. Trevor Williams finished it off with his first career save by pitching the final three innings and only giving up a few heart attacks in the 9th before getting Yan Gomes to ground out with the bases loaded.

There really wasn’t a lot of angst to discuss from this game, so I give you the most notable part of the game: Steve Gelbs’ very long snake:

Jake in the bleachers gave all the play-by-play for @SteveGelbs 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nygzJZj3O4 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 15, 2022

The journalism is hitting hard in Chicago.

Walker vs Stroman tomorrow. Should be a blast … or five.

Today’s Hate List

1. Josh Bell.

2. I’m getting this out of the way before we trade for him …

3. But he swung at a pitch to end the Nats game against the Braves that Eric Gregg would have called a ball.

4. If he can’t help us while he’s in Washington, how is he going to help us when we trade for him?

5. Okay, I’m kidding.

6. Also, Trea Turner.