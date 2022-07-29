How to Watch Community Shield Live Online for Free in America

The 2022 FA Community Shield Final will kick off at noon ET (5pm UK) from Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday. However, since the game will be broadcast for free on ITV Player in the UK, soccer fans in the US may have some trouble streaming the match.

Read on to learn how to watch the 2022 Community Shield Final for free on ITV Player using a VPN.

How to Watch Community Shield Final 2022 with a VPN from Outside the UK

No matter where you live, it’s never been easier to stream the Community Shield Final online using a VPN.

While ITV Player offers a live stream of the Community Shield Final for free, the service uses geo-fencing to restrict access to only UK residents.

With the help of a VPN, soccer fans can gain access to ITV Player and the free Community Shield Final live stream.

Check out the guide below to learn how to watch the 2022 FA Community Shield Final using a VPN.

Click here to sign up for NordVPN Choose a UK server Create an account with ITV Player Stream Community Shield Final 2022 from outside the UK

The Best VPNs to Watch Community Shield Final 2022 From Anywhere in the World

FA Community Shield Final 2022 Schedule

📅 Date: July 30

July 30 🕛 Time: 12pm ET; 9am PT (5pm UK Time)

12pm ET; 9am PT (5pm UK Time) 🏟 Location: King Power Stadium | Leicester, UK

King Power Stadium | Leicester, UK 💻 Streaming Platform: ITV Player

🏆 Community Shield 2021 Winner: Leicester City

Leicester City 🎲 FA Community Shield 2022 Odds: Manchester City +133 | Liverpool +200

Where To Watch Community Shield Final 2022 If You’re Outside The UK

The 2022 FA Community Shield Final can be streamed from your mobile device with UK-based streaming services like ITV Player.

However, soccer fans outside of the UK won’t have the ability to access ITV Player due to geofencing technology.

By using a VPN service, they can bypass the block and stream the FA Community Shield Final from anywhere in the world.

Below, we’ll break down the best VPN services available for soccer fans outside the UK.

1. NordVPN — Top VPN Service For Live Streaming Events



One of the best options for both beginners and power users, NordVPN offers a combination of great speeds, unbreakable encryption and an independently-audited no-logs policy. Based out of Panama, Nord VPN is one of the best on the market in 2022.

What We Like:

✅ Excellent performance and speed

✅ Great security features

✅ Unblocks streaming websites

✅ Intuitive apps for most devices

2. PureVPN — Seamless Streaming And Download Services

PureVPN is built for media consumption, making it easy for users to stream from anywhere in the world. With strong data encryption, plenty of secure protocols and easy torrenting features, PureVPN has made a reputation for itself as a user-friendly platform with strong security features.

What We Like:

✅ Easy Access to VPN Services

✅ AES-256 Encryption

✅ Compatible with Android TV

✅ Supports torrenting

3. Surfshark —Unlimited Devices For Live Streaming

A popular VPN service, Surfshark VPN offers unlimited connections on top of competitive pricing. A great VPN for all types of users, it provides thousands of servers worldwide, excellent connection speeds and military-grade AES encryption.

What We Like:

✅ Available in Multiple Languages

✅ Unlimited Simultaneous connections

✅ Well Designed app

✅ Reliable Streaming Speeds

How to Stream Community Shield Final 2022 Online Using A VPN

The best VPN services are simple to use and activate. Fans outside the US wanting to watch the FA Community Shield Final must activate their VPN service to stream from their desktop or mobile device.

For instructions on how to stream the 2022 FA Community Shield Final online using a VPN, scroll down below.

Step 1: Choose a VPN



From the list above, click on one of the best VPN services and download the VPN service to your mobile device or desktop.

Our top-rated VPN for FA Community Shield Final 2022 was NordVPN. To sign up for NordVPN, Click here.

Step 2: Install Your VPN



After clicking on the link above, new users can get started in installing their new VPN by picking a subscription service.

Customers receive the best deals by signing up for a two-year plan.

Step 3: Go To ITV Player



After connecting to the VPN service, users can choose the United States server to gain access to ITV Player and watch the FA Community Shield Final 2022.

Step 4: Stream FA Community Shield Final 2022 For Free

Simply sign up or sign in to your ITV Player account and stream FA Community Shield Final online from anywhere in the world.

Who is Playing in the FA Community Shield 2022 Final

Formerly called the Charity Shield, the Community Shield features a one-off game between winners of the Premier League and FA Cup.

For the first time in 10 years, the Community Shield will not be played at its usual home in Wembley Stadium due to the Women’s Euro 2022 Final.

This year’s version will feature a pair of Premier League rivals, as Manchester City gets set for a match versus Liverpool.

Only one point separated Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League last season but newcomers Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez are ready to make their mark following a strong preseason.

Manchester City is considered the favorite to win with +133 moneyline odds while Liverpool will enter with +200 odds to win the Community Shield Final on Saturday.

Community Shield Winners