How to Watch Community Shield Live Online for Free in America

Gia Nguyen
How to Watch FA Community Shield Final 2022 on ITV Player With a VPN From Outside the UK

The 2022 FA Community Shield Final will kick off at noon ET (5pm UK) from Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday. However, since the game will be broadcast for free on ITV Player in the UK, soccer fans in the US may have some trouble streaming the match.

Read on to learn how to watch the 2022 Community Shield Final for free on ITV Player using a VPN.

How to Watch Community Shield Final 2022 with a VPN from Outside the UK

No matter where you live, it’s never been easier to stream the Community Shield Final online using a VPN.

While ITV Player offers a live stream of the Community Shield Final for free, the service uses geo-fencing to restrict access to only UK residents.

With the help of a VPN, soccer fans can gain access to ITV Player and the free Community Shield Final live stream.

Check out the guide below to learn how to watch the 2022 FA Community Shield Final using a VPN.

  1. Click here to sign up for NordVPN
  2. Choose a UK server
  3. Create an account with ITV Player
  4. Stream Community Shield Final 2022 from outside the UK

The Best VPNs to Watch Community Shield Final 2022 From Anywhere in the World

63% Off; 30-Day Money Back Guarantee
Choose from over 5500 servers in 59 countries 		Visit NordVPN
82% Off 27-Month Plan + Extra 10% Discount
6500+ servers and 31-Day Money-Back Guarantee 		Visit PureVPN
82% Off on 24-Month Plans + 2 Months Free
Refund Anytime with 30-Day Money Back Guarantee 		Visit SurfShark

FA Community Shield Final 2022 Schedule

  • 📅 Date: July 30
  • 🕛 Time: 12pm ET; 9am PT (5pm UK Time)
  • 🏟 Location: King Power Stadium | Leicester, UK
  • 💻 Streaming Platform: ITV Player
  • 🏆 Community Shield 2021 Winner: Leicester City
  • 🎲 FA Community Shield 2022 Odds: Manchester City +133 | Liverpool +200

Where To Watch Community Shield Final 2022 If You’re Outside The UK

The 2022 FA Community Shield Final can be streamed from your mobile device with UK-based streaming services like ITV Player.

However, soccer fans outside of the UK won’t have the ability to access ITV Player due to geofencing technology.

By using a VPN service, they can bypass the block and stream the FA Community Shield Final from anywhere in the world.

Below, we’ll break down the best VPN services available for soccer fans outside the UK.

1. NordVPN — Top VPN Service For Live Streaming Events

NordVPN — Top VPN on the Market for Watching Live Streaming TV Events
One of the best options for both beginners and power users, NordVPN offers a combination of great speeds, unbreakable encryption and an independently-audited no-logs policy. Based out of Panama, Nord VPN is one of the best on the market in 2022.

What We Like:

  • ✅ Excellent performance and speed
  • ✅ Great security features
  • ✅ Unblocks streaming websites
  • ✅ Intuitive apps for most devices
Visit NordVPN

2. PureVPN — Seamless Streaming And Download Services

PureVPN — Offers Users Seamless Streaming and Download Services

PureVPN is built for media consumption, making it easy for users to stream from anywhere in the world. With strong data encryption, plenty of secure protocols and easy torrenting features, PureVPN has made a reputation for itself as a user-friendly platform with strong security features.

What We Like:

  • ✅ Easy Access to VPN Services
  • ✅ AES-256 Encryption
  • ✅ Compatible with Android TV
  • ✅ Supports torrenting
Visit PureVPN

3. Surfshark —Unlimited Devices For Live Streaming

Surfshark — Great VPN Services Offering Clients Unlimited Devices for Live Streaming

A popular VPN service, Surfshark VPN offers unlimited connections on top of competitive pricing. A great VPN for all types of users, it provides thousands of servers worldwide, excellent connection speeds and military-grade AES encryption.

What We Like:

  • ✅ Available in Multiple Languages
  • ✅ Unlimited Simultaneous connections
  • ✅ Well Designed app
  • ✅ Reliable Streaming Speeds
Visit Surfshark

How to Stream Community Shield Final 2022 Online Using A VPN

The best VPN services are simple to use and activate. Fans outside the US wanting to watch the FA Community Shield Final must activate their VPN service to stream from their desktop or mobile device.

For instructions on how to stream the 2022 FA Community Shield Final online using a VPN, scroll down below.

Step 1: Choose a VPN

The first step to installing your VPN service, new users will need to choose which VPN best suits them
From the list above, click on one of the best VPN services and download the VPN service to your mobile device or desktop.

Our top-rated VPN for FA Community Shield Final 2022 was NordVPN. To sign up for NordVPN, Click here.

Step 2: Install Your VPN


After clicking on the link above, new users can get started in installing their new VPN by picking a subscription service.

Customers receive the best deals by signing up for a two-year plan.

Step 3: Go To ITV Player


After connecting to the VPN service, users can choose the United States server to gain access to ITV Player and watch the FA Community Shield Final 2022.

Step 4: Stream FA Community Shield Final 2022 For Free

How to Watch FA Community Shield Final 2022 on ITV Player With a VPN From Outside the UK

Simply sign up or sign in to your ITV Player account and stream FA Community Shield Final online from anywhere in the world.

Who is Playing in the FA Community Shield 2022 Final

Formerly called the Charity Shield, the Community Shield features a one-off game between winners of the Premier League and FA Cup.

For the first time in 10 years, the Community Shield will not be played at its usual home in Wembley Stadium due to the Women’s Euro 2022 Final.

This year’s version will feature a pair of Premier League rivals, as Manchester City gets set for a match versus Liverpool.

Only one point separated Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League last season but newcomers Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez are ready to make their mark following a strong preseason.

Manchester City is considered the favorite to win with +133 moneyline odds while Liverpool will enter with +200 odds to win the Community Shield Final on Saturday.

Community Shield Winners

Year Winner(s) Score Runners-up Venue Attendance
2022 Manchester City TBD Liverpool King Power Stadium[Q] TBD
2021 Leicester City 1–0 Manchester City Wembley Stadium (new) 45,602
2020 Arsenal 1–1[O] Liverpool Wembley Stadium (new) 0*
2019 Manchester City 1–1[N] Liverpool Wembley Stadium (new) 77,565
2018 Manchester City 2–0 Chelsea Wembley Stadium (new) 72,724
2017 Arsenal 1–1[M] Chelsea Wembley Stadium (new) 83,325
2016 Manchester United 2–1 Leicester City Wembley Stadium (new) 85,437
2015 Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Wembley Stadium (new) 85,437
2014 Arsenal 3–0 Manchester City Wembley Stadium (new) 71,523
2013 Manchester United 2–0 Wigan Athletic Wembley Stadium (new) 80,235
2012 Manchester City 3–2 Chelsea Villa Park[L] 36,394
2011 Manchester United 3–2 Manchester City Wembley Stadium (new) 77,169
2010 Manchester United 3–1 Chelsea Wembley Stadium (new) 84,623
2009 Chelsea 2–2[K] Manchester United Wembley Stadium (new) 85,896
2008 Manchester United 0–0[J] Portsmouth Wembley Stadium (new) 84,808
2007 Manchester United 1–1[I] Chelsea Wembley Stadium (new) 80,731
2006 Liverpool 2–1 Chelsea Millennium Stadium 56,275
2005 Chelsea 2–1 Arsenal Millennium Stadium 58,014
2004 Arsenal 3–1 Manchester United Millennium Stadium 63,317
2003 Manchester United 1–1[H] Arsenal Millennium Stadium 59,923
2002 Arsenal 1–0 Liverpool Millennium Stadium 67,337
2001 Liverpool 2–1 Manchester United Millennium Stadium 70,227
2000 Chelsea 2–0 Manchester United Wembley Stadium (original) 65,148
1999 Arsenal 2–1 Manchester United Wembley Stadium (original) 70,185
1998 Arsenal 3–0 Manchester United Wembley Stadium (original) 67,342
1997 Manchester United 1–1[G] Chelsea Wembley Stadium (original) 73,636
1996 Manchester United 4–0 Newcastle United Wembley Stadium (original) 73,214
1995 Everton 1–0 Blackburn Rovers Wembley Stadium (original) 40,149
1994 Manchester United 2–0 Blackburn Rovers Wembley Stadium (original) 60,402
1993 Manchester United 1–1[F] Arsenal Wembley Stadium (original) 66,519
1992 Leeds United 4–3 Liverpool Wembley Stadium (original) 61,291
1991 Arsenal 0–0& Tottenham Hotspur Wembley Stadium (original) 65,483
1990 Liverpool 1–1& Manchester United Wembley Stadium (original) 66,558
1989 Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal Wembley Stadium (original) 63,149
1988 Liverpool 2–1 Wimbledon Wembley Stadium (original) 54,887
1987 Everton 1–0 Coventry City Wembley Stadium (original) 88,000
1986 Liverpool 1–1& Everton Wembley Stadium (original) 88,231
1985 Everton 2–0 Manchester United Wembley Stadium (original) 82,000
1984 Everton 1–0 Liverpool Wembley Stadium (original) 100,000
1983 Manchester United 2–0 Liverpool Wembley Stadium (original) 92,000
1982 Liverpool 1–0 Tottenham Hotspur Wembley Stadium (original) 82,500
1981 Aston Villa 2–2& Tottenham Hotspur Wembley Stadium (original) 92,500
1980 Liverpool 1–0 West Ham United Wembley Stadium (original) 90,000
1979 Liverpool 3–1 Arsenal Wembley Stadium (original) 92,800
1978 Nottingham Forest 5–0 Ipswich Town Wembley Stadium (original) 68,000
1977 Liverpool 0–0& Manchester United Wembley Stadium (original) 82,000
1976 Liverpool 1–0 Southampton Wembley Stadium (original) 76,500
1975 Derby County 2–0 West Ham United Wembley Stadium (original) 59,000
1974 Liverpool 1–1[E] Leeds United Wembley Stadium (original) 67,000
1973 Burnley 1–0 Manchester City Maine Road 23,988
1972 Manchester City 1–0 Aston Villa Villa Park 34,859
1971 Leicester City 1–0 Liverpool Filbert Street 25,104
1970 Everton 2–1 Chelsea Stamford Bridge 43,547
1969 Leeds United 2–1 Manchester City Elland Road 39,835
1968 Manchester City 6–1 West Bromwich Albion Maine Road 35,510
1967 Manchester United 3–3& Tottenham Hotspur Old Trafford 54,106
1966 Liverpool 1–0 Everton Goodison Park 63,329
1965 Liverpool 2–2& Manchester United Old Trafford 48,502
1964 Liverpool 2–2& West Ham United Anfield 38,858
1963 Everton 4–0 Manchester United Goodison Park 54,844
1962 Tottenham Hotspur 5–1 Ipswich Town Portman Road 20,067
1961 Tottenham Hotspur 3–2 FA Select XI White Hart Lane 36,593
1960 Burnley 2–2& Wolverhampton Wanderers Turf Moor 19,873
1959 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3–1 Nottingham Forest Molineux Stadium 32,329
1958 Bolton Wanderers 4–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnden Park 36,029
1957 Manchester United 4–0 Aston Villa Old Trafford 27,923
1956 Manchester United 1–0 Manchester City Maine Road 30,495
1955 Chelsea 3–0 Newcastle United Stamford Bridge 12,802
1954 West Bromwich Albion 4–4& Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium 45,035
1953 Arsenal 3–1 Blackpool Highbury Stadium 39,853
1952 Manchester United 4–2 Newcastle United Old Trafford 11,381
1951 Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 Newcastle United White Hart Lane 27,760
1950 England World Cup XI 4–2 FA Canadian Touring Team Stamford Bridge 38,468
1949 Portsmouth 1–1& Wolverhampton Wanderers Highbury Stadium 35,140
1948 Arsenal 4–3 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 31,000
1938 Arsenal 2–1 Preston North End Highbury Stadium 7,233
1937 Manchester City 2–0 Sunderland Maine Road 14,000
1936 Sunderland 2–1 Arsenal Roker Park 15,000
1935 Sheffield Wednesday 1–0 Arsenal Highbury Stadium 15,000[D]
1934 Arsenal 4–0 Manchester City Highbury Stadium 10,888
1933 Arsenal 3–0 Everton Goodison Park 20,000
1932 Everton 5–3 Newcastle United St James’ Park 10,000
1931 Arsenal 1–0 West Bromwich Albion Villa Park 21,276
1930 Arsenal 2–1 Sheffield Wednesday Stamford Bridge 18,000
1929 English Professionals XI 3–0 English Amateurs XI The Den (original) 6,000
1928 Everton 2–1 Blackburn Rovers Old Trafford 4,000
1927 Cardiff City 2–1 Corinthian Stamford Bridge 16,500
1926 English Amateurs XI 6–3 English Professionals XI Maine Road 1,500
1925 English Amateurs XI 6–1 English Professionals XI White Hart Lane 5,000[D]
1924 English Professionals XI 3–1 English Amateurs XI Highbury Stadium 10,000
1923 English Professionals XI 2–0 English Amateurs XI Stamford Bridge 11,000
1922 Huddersfield Town 1–0 Liverpool Old Trafford 20,000
1921 Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 Burnley White Hart Lane 18,000
1920 West Bromwich Albion 2–0 Tottenham Hotspur White Hart Lane 38,168
1913 English Professionals XI 7–2 English Amateurs XI The Den (original) 15,000[D]
1912 Blackburn Rovers 2–1 Queens Park Rangers White Hart Lane 7,100
1911 Manchester United 8–4 Swindon Town Stamford Bridge 10,000
1910 Brighton and Hove Albion 1–0 Aston Villa Stamford Bridge 13,000
1909 Newcastle United 2–0 Northampton Town Stamford Bridge 7,000
1908 Manchester United 1–1 Queens Park Rangers Stamford Bridge 6,000
1908 Manchester United 4–0 (Replay) Queens Park Rangers Stamford Bridge 50,000
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

