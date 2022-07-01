How to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 | Free Live Stream

An annual Independence Day event, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest brings together the world’s best Major League eaters to see who can devour the most hot dogs. Fans looking to catch some of the Independence Day festivities can watch on ESPN or stream the hot dog eating contest right from their mobile device. Below, we’ll go over how to watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 online for free.

How to Stream Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest | Free Live Stream

Fans can stream Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on popular platforms like YouTube TV and ESPN+.

However, most of these sites only offer a free trial, which doesn’t make them a viable option for Americans that want to watch the hot dog eating contest for free.

Instead, there might be a better way to stream Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day.

Whether you’ve used up your free trial or are betting on the hot dog eating contest, Jazz Sports allows Americans to watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for free, right from their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new online sportsbooks, allows Americans to stream the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for free once they’ve placed a bet on the hot dog eating contest.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

Click here to sign up to Jazz Sports Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Stream the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for free

How to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022

Americans can catch all of the Independence Day festivities on ESPN and ESPN3 this year.

ESPN3 will be covering Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live at 10:00 am ET with the women’s contest expected to start at 10:45 a.m ET.

The men’s contest will be aired at 12:00 pm ET on ESPN.

For a glimpse of all of the Independence Day action for the 2022 hot dog eating contest, scroll down below.

🌭 Major League Eating Event: Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022

Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022 📅 Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 🏆 Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut 🏆 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Michelle Lesco

Michelle Lesco 🕙 Hot Dog Contest Eating Time: Women’s: 10:45 am ET | Men’s: 12:00 pm ET

Women’s: 10:45 am ET | Men’s: 12:00 pm ET 💰 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Purse: $7,100,000

$7,100,000 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 3

ESPN | ESPN 3 🏪 Location: Nathan’s Famous | Brooklyn, New York

Nathan’s Famous | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest Men’s Odds: Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000

Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest Women’s Odds: Miki Sudo -5000 | Michelle Lesco +1000

Can I Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest with a VPN from Outside the US?

Whether you’re traveling or living abroad, you can still catch all of the action for the hot dog eating contest on Independence Day this year.

Thanks to NordVPN, one of the best VPNs, it’s never been easier to watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest online.

Americans that want to watch the 2022 hot dog eating contest can simply sign up for a VPN, select their desired server, and stream the hot dog eating contest for free.