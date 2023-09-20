If Trevor Gott Loses A Game In A Forest And Nobody Sees It …

This game would have really bothered me had it meant something.

The Marlins started this game by whining at every umpire call over the first two innings, they put A.J. Puk out there with 17 other lefties in the bullpen after getting five outs last night so he could get torched and literally almost murdered, they played Jeff McNeil shallow in the 9th which led to a long double over Jazz Chisholm’s head and then to Brandon Nimmo’s two run single to tie the game, all in front of a crowd of just over 10,000 with the Marlins in a playoff race on a night where, last I checked, Lionel Messi wasn’t playing soccer. Oh, and Tanner Scott was trotted out there two days in a row to close after last night’s blown save, and now I know why David Robertson has an ERA of 6 with the Marlins. They’re all getting the Snoop Manuel reliever treatment. (Fernando Nieve’s shoulder is hurting tonight and he’s not sure why.)

And yet, somehow, the Mets couldn’t beat this team. It’s because they did things like this:

And because nothing kills a ninth inning rally quite like coming out of the next commercial and seeing Trevor Gott warming up for the bottom of the ninth. It’s like running for the train, racing through the doors right as they’re closing, only to hear that the train is being held at the station until the Winter Meetings.

Sure enough, Gott comes in and hits the leadoff hitter with a pitch. That leadoff hitter would be the .209 hitting Nick Fortes, because yeah … gotta bust that guy inside. Then, after a sac bunt, an intentional walk and a groundout, Gott gets to 0-2 on Jake Burger with a cutter well outside the zone that Burger flailed at. The 0-2 cutter was out of the zone, but only by a hair.

JAKE BURGER WALKS IT OFF!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1JTLsw7uqy — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) September 20, 2023

Burger used his bat to ball skills instead of swinging for the moon, and because Trevor Gott … well, because he’s Trevor Gott, he gave him an unnecessary chance to win the game with an 0-2 pitch that was in the same area code as the strike zone. Sure enough, the Marlins get their obligatory walk off win against the Mets. At least Joey Meatballs limited the damage after throwing the ball to the ghost fielder, and Ronny Mauricio continued to look solid at third base. Other than that, well … ain’t much more to tell you.

Today’s Hate List

Garrett Hampson (I should mention: the play he made in the 9th to get Mauricio with the go ahead run trotting home with two outs in the ninth saved the game for them. He was clutch.) Also must reiterate: TWENTY NINE PERCENT CAPACITY FILLED IN A PENNANT RACE WITH 17 PERCENT PROBABLY BEING METS FANS!!!! BIGGEST WIN OF THE YEAR FOR THEM AND MAYBE SIX THOUSAND ACTUAL MARLINS FANS SAW IT LIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Seriously, how many fans are they going to draw on Wednesday with Messi playing a home game? Excuse me … in soccer, they’re called “matches.” And they don’t play on a field, they play on a pitch. Also, they don’t wear uniforms, they wear kits. And you don’t look up their schedule, you look up their fixtures. I know all this and I’ve never seen Ted Lasso. Brian O’Nora

Bonus Hate List Rant

LOOK AT THAT PICTURE!!! 10,897!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PLAYOFF FEVER!!! CATCH IT!!!!

Maybe their social media team can beg for Mets fans again. Seemed to work well last year.