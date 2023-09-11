Jaxed Up, Despite What Ya Heard

Let me roll you through Pablo Lopez’s career starts against the Mets before Sunday:

2018: 2 runs in 6 innings

2019: 10 runs in 3 innings

2019: 0 runs aond 1 hit in 7 innings

2020: 2 earned runs in 5 innings

2020: 2 runs in 6 1/3 innings

2021: 0 runs and 4 hits in 7 innings

2022: 6 earned runs in 5 and 1/3 innings

2022: 1 run in 5 innings

2022: 6 runs in 2 and 2/3 innings

2022: 8 runs in 3 and 2/3

2022: 3 runs in 6 innings

To summarize, Lopez had one really bad starts in his first six against the Mets, and then three bad ones in his last five which all came in 2022. The bad starts really jacked up his career ERA against the Mets (6.32), but half of his starts were actually pretty good. He actually had five quality starts in 11 starts against the Mets.

That’s why it was bizarre to hear Steve Gelbs go on … and on … and on … about how “Pablo Lopez see the Mets in his nightmares” as he’s throwing up zero .. after zero … after zero. Eight zeroes, two hits, 14 K’s on Sunday. Yet Gelbs stuck to his narrative that Pablo Lopez was the Washington Generals while Curly O’Neal was dunking all over him and throwing buckets of water on him in a Mets uniform.

Then again, this is the same guy who said he hated bacon, so who can trust anything Gelbs says.

It was lookin’ like the Mets were going to sail through to the sixth worst record in the league and that sweet, sweet draft pick. But not so fast: Because Griffin Jax also gave up two hits against the Mets, and it only took him one inning to do it. Two doubles by Francisco Lindor and D.J. Stewart with a Jeff McNeil beaning in between gave the Mets a 2-0 lead as Tylor Megill and three relievers combined for the shutout up to that point. Adam Ottavino came in for the save and almost saved the draft pick as he gave up a double to Mets legend Carlos Correa and walked Donovan Solano. But Ottavino struck out Christian Vazquez, and then Pete Alonso saved the save by snaring a scorching ground ball by Willi Castro for the final out.

The Mets are now a game and a half out of the bottom six, and 9 games out of the wild card. D.J. Stewart is still Joe Hardy, and Pablo Lopez can sleep well now. Just sleep with one eye open, Pablo.

And grip your pillow tight.

Today’s Hate List

I want to reiterate …

Steve Gelbs admitted in public that he hates bacon.