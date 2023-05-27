U.S. pairs figure skaters and husband and wife team of Jenni Meno and Todd Sand were recently inducted into the Professional Skaters Association Hall of Fame.

In addition, they received other 2023 honors for their coaching work including Coach of the Year and the Betty Berens Award for overcoming adversity.

Meno and Sand burst onto the scene as performers in the 1990s and were the three-time U.S. Figure Skating Champions.

They were previously inducted into the United States Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jenni Meno was on hand to accept the awards as Todd continues to recover from a devastating heart attack suffered in Canada on March 2, 2023.

Todd Sand Is At Home In California

After eight weeks in hospitals in both Canada and the US, he was able to come home on April 30, 2023.

In an Instagram post, Jenni wrote:

“He is a miracle…our story is one that I’ll tell in the future when I can spend sometime reflecting. Todd has done more in 8 weeks than any Dr thought he would. He still has a lot of work ahead. We look forward to meeting his new therapy team on Monday. For now we’ll relax and be grateful for the little things.”

Todd’s Skaters Dedicated Performances To Him

Todd’s heart attack happened during the competitive figure skating season with several of his and Jenni’s skaters in the heat of competition.

In fact, the junior pairs team of Sophia Baram and Daniel Tioumentsev was in Calgary for the World Junior Figure Skating Championships with Todd when he suffered the heart attack.

They skated in Todd’s honor in the early hours after his heart attack and won the gold medal.

The pairs duo of Alexis Knierim and Brandon Frazier also skated for their coach at the 2023 World Championships and finished second.

A Bit Of Good News

The Sand family deserves good news, and they got some this spring.

Jack Sand, their oldest son, is an aspiring left-handed pitcher who is about to graduate from high school.

He committed to continuing his baseball career at the University of Washington.