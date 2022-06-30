Joey Chestnut: Net Worth, Wife, and Records

With the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest set to take place on Monday, July 4th, it’s time to start looking at some of the impressive accolades and the net worth of all-time great hot dog eater Joey Chestnut. Joey Chestnut is undoubtedly one of the greatest eaters that the world has ever seen and some people even like to call him the goat.

Joey Chestnut Net Worth

Joey Chestnut, who has won 14 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests, is reportedly worth over $2 million. His net worth sits somewhere between the $2-$2.5 million range. Eating hot dogs and having that much of a net worth isn’t necessarily surprising because of all of the endorsements that he’s been able to acquire throughout the past few years. His net worth is reportedly going to be going up a good amount in the next few years considering that many people are trying to do collaborations with him.

How much does Joey Chestnut make?

Off just eating hot dogs, it’s reported that Joey Chestnut has a salary of about 500,000. Typically, a top competitive eater can earn somewhere between $250,000 to $500,000 per year from prize money and sponsorships. He would have a ton more money, but the top prize for winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Challenge is only $10,000.

Joey Chestnut: Age, Weight, and Height

How old is Joey Chestnut?

Joey Chestnut was born on November 25th, 1983. He’s currently 38 years old and is a resident and native of Vallejo, California.

How much does Joey Chestnut weigh?

It’s pretty surprising that Joey Chestnut only weighs 230 lb. However, he has an intense workout program that certainly helps him keep his weight on track. With all the food that he eats, and the time that he eats it in, his workouts have to be pretty intense to still maintain a somewhat normal weight.

What is Joey Chestnut’s height?

Joey Chestnut is 6 ft 1 in.

Where does Joey Chestnut live?

Joey Chestnut was born and raised in Vallejo, California, and still has a place there. However, the 38-year-old currently resides in Westfield, Indiana for most of his time.

Joey Chestnut Wife

Joey Chestnut proposed to his longtime girlfriend Neslie Ricasa just before defending his title at the 2014 Nathan’s Championship. Neslie is well-known because of Chestnut, but she actually keeps her life somewhat private on social media as her Instagram account has been inactive since around 2015.

Interestingly enough, she’s actually a huge animal lover and some of her most recent Facebook posts show her hanging out with some exotic animals, like Tigers. Her dog has also been frequently shown on her social media accounts. The couple split sometime in 2019, according to reports.

Other reports have also suggested that Joey Chestnut hasn’t been able to find much success with girls, despite being one of the more known people in the world.

Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Eating Contest Record

Joey Chestnut has about every record in the books in terms of eating hot dogs. On July 4th, 2021, he ate 76 hot dogs in the standard amount of time, which broke his own record.

One study even said that he’s lost 1.3 years off of his life for eating that many hot dogs. It’s remarkable that he was able to do this, but it doesn’t seem likely that it’s ever going to be repeated.

Other Joey Chestnut Records

Joey Chestnut holds roughly 50 world records for eating. Some of the records include eating 141 hard-boiled eggs in eight minutes, 55 glazed donuts in eight minutes, 45 pulled pork sandwiches in 10 minutes, 53 Taco Bell soft shell beef tacos in 10 minutes, 32 Big Mac sandwiches in 38 minutes, and 47 grilled cheese sandwiches in 10 minutes.

This isn’t even half of what he has accomplished throughout his career.